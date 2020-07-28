Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FiberLight Completes High-Capacity Fiber Texas Express Routes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Diverse, High-Capacity Fiber Routes Offer Cost-Effective, Low-Latency Connection to Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi, Laredo and McAllen

FiberLight, LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of construction experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, announces that it has completed its high-capacity fiber Texas Express Routes as part of an interstate connectivity superhighway within FiberLight’s existing and expansive Texas fiber footprint. The low-latency network now connects Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston (DASH), plus Corpus Christi, Laredo and McAllen, and includes brand new, diverse fiber routes to the Mexican border.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005223/en/

FiberLight announces the completion of its 100G Texas Express Routes connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Cristi, Laredo and McAllen (Photo: Business Wire)

FiberLight announces the completion of its 100G Texas Express Routes connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Cristi, Laredo and McAllen (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Texas Express Route network leverages the latest in Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) systems, delivering robust bandwidth with flex-grid, disaggregation, colorless and directionless optical technologies. When combined, these technologies ensure support for all current and future Nx100G modulations. Deploying this network architecture allows FiberLight to meet the industry’s high capacity fiber demands with a more predictable, flexible, efficient and scalable methodology.

Moving to this new Texas Express Route network enables network operators, enterprises, wireless operators, managed service providers and international carriers to quickly deploy connectivity to commercial, data center, and cloud on-ramp locations as well as IP peering sites throughout Texas with competitive, flat-rate pricing. Furthermore, all locations are available on a 25-day installation interval, and some locations on the routes offer 14-day intervals for customers that require even faster turnup.

“This deployment offers a number of important benefits to customers. If an enterprise in the Austin metro needs to reach its data centers in Dallas and San Antonio, FiberLight can now transport the traffic more directly between locations on the Texas Express Routes with faster speeds, better performance and more cost savings,” comments Marc Dyman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for FiberLight. “For enterprises with locations outside of the major hubs, FiberLight can now add secondary locations with aggressive high-capacity pricing, extending the advantage of these express routes further into rural regions. We’re excited to see this new development support our customers and their digital demands.”

FiberLight’s Texas network leverages more than 10,000 route miles and 71 on-net data centers connected with newly constructed fiber. This allows customers to more reliably receive their full 10G or 100G throughput when compared to legacy networks, which often can’t support the full bandwidth.

The new 10G and 100G shortened interval, high-performing Express Route capabilities are available at the following 11 data center locations:

  • 1950 N Stemmons, Dallas
  • 7100 Metropolis, Austin
  • 4100 School Smith Rd, Austin
  • 323 Broadway, San Antonio
  • 5170 Westway Park, Houston
  • 660 Greens Parkway, Houston
  • 606 N. Carancahua St, Corpus Christi
  • 520 Matamoros, Laredo
  • 200 S 10th St, McAllen
  • 110 N Main, Bryan
  • 1824 E Loop 340, Waco

FiberLight offers 20 years of dedicated expertise designing, building, maintaining and operating large-scale, custom high-capacity fiber infrastructure in some of the country’s most rapidly growing areas. The company’s dark fiber solutions deliver complete operational control, security and scalability, improving business operations and provisioning peace of mind for network and data center providers, large enterprises across the U.S. and up-the-stack partners who are evolving their capabilities.

To learn more about FiberLight, please visit www.fiberlight.com.

About FiberLight:

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client’s digital transformation. With 14,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government and education. For more information, visit www.fiberlight.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:36aBAR HARBOR BANKSHARES : Annette Young Joins Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as Branch Relationship Manager for Williamstown Location
PU
08:36aPress Release on Monetary Policy Statement 2020
PU
08:36aCORNING INCORPORATED : Q2-2020 Presentation
PU
08:36aPRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Change of Registered Office
PU
08:36aFIRST MINING GOLD : to Webcast Live at the Canadian Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on July 30th
PR
08:36aMINERALS TECHNOLOGIES : Publishes 2019 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report
AQ
08:36aGRINNING FROM EAR TO EAR : Matter Named Agency of Record
BU
08:36aSTATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS : Launches S&P 500 ESG ETF
BU
08:36aPHUNWARE : Enables Safer Gatherings with New “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App
BU
08:35aBANK OF IRELAND : Economic Pulse Rises in July
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
3GOLD : Gold drops off record high, dollar gets respite
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH shares fall as luxury giant's second-quarter results underwhelm
5MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group