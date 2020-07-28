FiberLight Completes High-Capacity Fiber Texas Express Routes

Diverse, High-Capacity Fiber Routes Offer Cost-Effective, Low-Latency Connection to Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi, Laredo and McAllen

FiberLight, LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of construction experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, announces that it has completed its high-capacity fiber Texas Express Routes as part of an interstate connectivity superhighway within FiberLight’s existing and expansive Texas fiber footprint. The low-latency network now connects Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston (DASH), plus Corpus Christi, Laredo and McAllen, and includes brand new, diverse fiber routes to the Mexican border.

The new Texas Express Route network leverages the latest in Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) systems, delivering robust bandwidth with flex-grid, disaggregation, colorless and directionless optical technologies. When combined, these technologies ensure support for all current and future Nx100G modulations. Deploying this network architecture allows FiberLight to meet the industry’s high capacity fiber demands with a more predictable, flexible, efficient and scalable methodology.

Moving to this new Texas Express Route network enables network operators, enterprises, wireless operators, managed service providers and international carriers to quickly deploy connectivity to commercial, data center, and cloud on-ramp locations as well as IP peering sites throughout Texas with competitive, flat-rate pricing. Furthermore, all locations are available on a 25-day installation interval, and some locations on the routes offer 14-day intervals for customers that require even faster turnup.

“This deployment offers a number of important benefits to customers. If an enterprise in the Austin metro needs to reach its data centers in Dallas and San Antonio, FiberLight can now transport the traffic more directly between locations on the Texas Express Routes with faster speeds, better performance and more cost savings,” comments Marc Dyman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for FiberLight. “For enterprises with locations outside of the major hubs, FiberLight can now add secondary locations with aggressive high-capacity pricing, extending the advantage of these express routes further into rural regions. We’re excited to see this new development support our customers and their digital demands.”

FiberLight’s Texas network leverages more than 10,000 route miles and 71 on-net data centers connected with newly constructed fiber. This allows customers to more reliably receive their full 10G or 100G throughput when compared to legacy networks, which often can’t support the full bandwidth.

The new 10G and 100G shortened interval, high-performing Express Route capabilities are available at the following 11 data center locations:

1950 N Stemmons, Dallas

7100 Metropolis, Austin

4100 School Smith Rd, Austin

323 Broadway, San Antonio

5170 Westway Park, Houston

660 Greens Parkway, Houston

606 N. Carancahua St, Corpus Christi

520 Matamoros, Laredo

200 S 10 th St, McAllen

St, McAllen 110 N Main, Bryan

1824 E Loop 340, Waco

FiberLight offers 20 years of dedicated expertise designing, building, maintaining and operating large-scale, custom high-capacity fiber infrastructure in some of the country’s most rapidly growing areas. The company’s dark fiber solutions deliver complete operational control, security and scalability, improving business operations and provisioning peace of mind for network and data center providers, large enterprises across the U.S. and up-the-stack partners who are evolving their capabilities.

About FiberLight:

FiberLight designs, builds and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client’s digital transformation. With 14,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government and education. For more information, visit www.fiberlight.com.

