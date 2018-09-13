Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 12:33am CEST

MONTERREY, Mexico, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Banking institution, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV: FINN13, ADR/OTC: DFBRY) (“Fibra Inn” or “the Company”), an internally-managed Mexican real estate investment trust specialized in the hotel industry serving the traveler with international brands, today announced its operating results for its hotel indicators for August 2018.

      
 MONTHLY SAME-STORE SALES 
 43 hotelsAug 2018Aug 2017Change % 
 Room Revenue (Ps. millions)164.9 158.6 4.0% 
 Occupancy 62.8%62.3%  0.6 pp 
 ADR (Ps.)  1,234.3   1,192.3 3.5% 
 RevPar (Ps.)775.3 742.3 4.4% 
      

The 4.0% increase in Revenue per Available Room was due to:

  1. An occupancy increase of 60 basis points to reach 62.8%, in line with the Company’s estimates.
  2. The slight increase of 3.5% in the average daily rate was due to the implementation of the Company’s volume strategy to sustain occupancy levels within a market experiencing moderate growth.

Total Sales for August 2018 were:

      
 TOTAL MONTHLY SALES 
  Aug 2018Aug 2017Change % 
 Number of hotels43 43   
 Room Revenue (Ps. millions)164.9 158.6 4.0% 
 Occupancy 62.8%62.3%    0.5 pp  
 ADR (Ps.)  1,234.3   1,192.3 3.5% 
 RevPar   775.2   742.3 4.4% 

The same-store sales calculation includes all the hotels that have been in Fibra Inn’s portfolio for at least half of the period under discussion. In this case, the Holiday Inn Ciudad Juárez hotel is included, which began operations during this month after its remodeling and room expansion; as well as the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Culiacán, which was sold at the end of August.

To date, Fibra Inn has a portfolio of 42 total properties, with 6,786 rooms in operation. Additionally, Fibra Inn has a minority interest in three properties, currently being externally developed under the Strategic Hotel Acquisition Pipeline model, representing 633 rooms.

About the Company
Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties in Mexico for the business and leisure traveler. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. These hotels enjoy some of the industry’s top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or “CBFIs”) on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FINN13”; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol “DFBRY”.

www.fibrainn.mx

Note on Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release may contain forward-looking statements.  These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures comparable for the periods. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements.  Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur.  The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors.  Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. 

In Mexico:
Lizette Chang, IRO
Fibra Inn
Tel. 52-1-81-1778-5926
lchang@fibrainn.mx

In New York:
Maria Barona / Melanie Carpenter
i-advize Corporate Communications
Tel. (212) 406-3691
mbarona@i-advize.com

FIBRA OFFICIAL LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23aALPHABET : 09.12.2018 Alphabet Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call more
PU
01:23aMETMINCO : Trading Halt
PU
01:22aBritain to publish next batch of 'no deal' Brexit advice papers
RE
01:22aINVESTORS : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
BU
01:20aTOBACCO FREE FLORIDA : Response To FDA Declaration Of Youth E-Cigarette Use Epidemic
PR
01:20aApple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
01:17aB&G FOODS : Hershey to buy cheese puffs maker Pirate Brands for $420 million
RE
01:17aSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Migrant workers at factories file complaint, cite safety, rights violations
AQ
01:17aDAIMLER : Thomas Built Buses to lay off 115
AQ
01:14aKCB : 5 banks land in trouble for aiding corruption
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD : ALLEGIANT GOLD : Grants Incentive Stock Options
3THE HERSHEY COMPANY : Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
4Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
5DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT INC : DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRIT : Trajectory Beverage Partners Marks New A..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.