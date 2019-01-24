Log in
Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for December, 4Q18 and Full Year 2018

01/24/2019 | 07:19pm EST

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Banking institution, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV: FINN13, ADR/OTC: DFBRY) (“Fibra Inn” or “the Company”), an internally-managed Mexican real estate investment trust specialized in the hotel industry serving the traveler with international brands, today announced its operating results for its hotel indicators for December, 4Q2018 and the full year 2018.

MONTHLY SAME-STORE SALES
41 hotelsDec 2018Dec 2017Change %
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)129.8129.9-0.1%
Occupancy 51.1%52.8%-1.7 pp
ADR (Ps.)1,251.21,204.83.9%
RevPar (Ps.)639.8636.10.6%


TOTAL MONTHLY SALES
 Dec 2018Dec 2017Change %
Number of hotels4242 
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)131.9131.30.5%
Occupancy 50.3%52.5% -2.2 pp 
ADR (Ps.)1,255.61,196.84.9%
RevPar 631.5627.80.6%


QUARTERLY SAME-STORE SALES   
41 hotels4Q184Q17Change %
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)479.1461.73.8%
Occupancy 62.3%62.2%0.1 pp
ADR (Ps.)1,276.11,230.63.7%
RevPar (Ps.)794.4764.83.9%


TOTAL QUARTERLY SALES
 4Q184Q17Change %
Number of hotels4242 
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)485.8466.94.1%
Occupancy 61.3%62.1% -0.8 pp 
ADR (Ps.)1,280.31,216.95.2%
RevPar 784.4755.33.9%


ANNUAL SAME-STORE SALES   
42 hotels20182017Change %
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)1,922.51,832.14.9%
Occupancy 64.0%62.1%1.9 pp
ADR (Ps.)1,249.21,225.71.9%
RevPar (Ps.)799.0761.25.0%


ANNUAL TOTAL SALES
 20182017Change %
Number of hotels4243 
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)1,939.01,861.34.2%
Occupancy 63.7%62.3% 1.4 pp 
ADR (Ps.)1,259.81,217.33.5%
RevPar 802.7757.85.9%

The same-store sales calculation included all the hotels that have been in Fibra Inn’s portfolio for at least half of the period under discussion. In this case, it is important to consider that the calculation for the month of December included 41 hotels and excluded the Hotel Holiday Inn Ciudad Juarez due to its remodeling and rebranding, which remained closed from September 1, 2017 and August 14, 2018.

Fibra Inn has a portfolio of 42 total properties, with 6,786 rooms in operation. Additionally, Fibra Inn has a minority interest in four properties, currently being externally developed under the Hotel Factory model, representing 633 rooms.

About the Company
Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties in Mexico for the business and leisure traveler. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. These hotels enjoy some of the industry’s top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or “CBFIs”) on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FINN13”; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol “DFBRY”.

www.fibrainn.mx

Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures comparable for the periods. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In Mexico:
Lizette Chang, IRO
Fibra Inn
Tel. 52-1-81-1778-5926
lchang@fibrainn.mx		In New York:
Maria Barona / Melanie Carpenter
i-advize Corporate Communications
Tel. (212)406-3691
mbarona@i-advize.com

FIBRA OFFICIAL LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
