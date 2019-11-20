Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : FUNO® closes “TITAN” Portfolio acquisition

FUNO® UNO CLOSES "TITAN" PORTFOLIO

ACQUISITION

Mexico City. November 20th, 2019.

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO" or "Fideicomiso Fibra Uno"), the first and largest real estate investment trust in Mexico announces that it has closed the "Titan portfolio" acquisition successfully.

FUNO® incorporates 74 industrial properties (1.2 million sqm in GLA) and a land reserve for approximately 1.0 million sqm. The estimated NOI for the portfolio in 2020 is USD 66.3 million.

With this acquisition FUNO reaches more than 10 million square meters of GLA in 611 operating properties.

.................................

About Fibra Uno

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of September 30th, 2019, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 537 properties that totaled approximately 8.7 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, Fibra Uno's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.