Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : FUNO concludes agreement with WeWork to increase leasable area in office spaces

WeWork®, THE GLOBAL COMPANY LEADER IN COWORKING SPACES, CONCLUDES AGREEMENT

WITH FUNO TO INCREASE LEASABLE AREA IN

OFFICE SPACES.

Mexico City. October 17th, 2018.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11) ("FUNO" or "Fibra Uno trust"), the first and largest Real Estate Investment Trust in Mexico announces the agreement to increase leasable area in office spaces with WeWork®, a global company, leader in coworking spaces. Founded in 2010, WeWork® is an American company that supplies shared work spaces, start-up communities and entrepreneurial services, "freelancers", for small and large companies.

FUNO plans to dedicate a total of 100,000 square meters towards the end of 2021 to WeWork®. Currently, the firm uses almost 50,000 square meters from FUNO's office portfolio and will increase this area with approximately 30,000 square meters by the first semester of 2019, for a grand total of 80,000 square meters. The remaining area will be used in the following 3 years.

Ari Krivospik, WeWork® Real Estate Director for LATAM stated "We are happy to continue collaborating with companies like FUNO to take our working spaces to more cities in Mexico, consolidating our coworking network, where people and companies grow together".

André El-Mann, FUNO CEO, mentioned "We are pleased with the alliance of two leader companies in their segments, FUNO and WeWork®. We welcome them to Mexico as the global co-working company, leader in shared working spaces, with operation in 27 cities in the US and 25 countries around the world. We believe in their concept and their business model, and we are confident that they will have accelerated growth in our country. With this alliance, WeWork® expansion will be exponential, thrusting the demand of high-quality office spaces in Mexico City's best locations".

.................................

About Fibra Uno Trust

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of June 30th, 2018, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 557 properties that totaled approximately 8.4 million sqm (approx. 91.0 million sqm) with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, Fibra Uno's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.