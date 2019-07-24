Log in
Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : FUNO® formalizes the first sindicated committed revolving credit facility sustainability-linked in latin america for $21,350 million mxn.

07/24/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

FUNO® FORMALIZES THE FIRST SINDICATED COMMITTED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED IN LATIN AMERICA FOR $21,350 MILLION MXN.

Mexico City, July 24th, 2019

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO" or "Fideicomiso F / 1401"), the first and largest Real Estate Investment Trust in Mexico, announces the closing of the first sustainability linked committed revolving credit facility in Latin America, for a dual-currency amount, equivalent to $21,350 million pesos (up to $13,500 million pesos and up to $410 million USD); its spread is linked to the credit rating of FUNO® and the evolution of a sustainability KPI, such as electricity consumption of its managed assets (Kwh per occupied sqm).

This transaction represents the first voluntary sustainable transaction for a Real Estate company in the region and the first syndicated transaction to comply with the "Sustainability-LinkedLoan Principles" in Latin America. Together with BBVA (as sustainable agent) and Banco Santander (as administrative agent), performing as joint bookrunners and lead arrangers in this operation which included a total of 11 banks.

Vigeo Eiris, as sustainability rating company, considers that the transaction is aligned with the 'Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles' and is in line with FUNO's corporate environmental commitments.

This new 5-year sustainable revolving credit facility replaces a previous MXN17 billion (about $885 million)line of credit signed in 2015.

Jorge Pigeon, FUNOs vice-president of Investor Relations and Capital Markets explained that: "A revolving line of credit such as this one grants us the financial flexibility we need, in order to operate with maximum efficiency. Being able to use these resources at any time during the life of the credit facility is a key componentof our financial strategy; furthermore, it is a sign of FUNO's commitment to sustainable development in Mexico".

In addition, this voluntary commitment is linked with our environmental performance and is aligned with our sustainability strategy 2016-2020. With this FUNO reinforces its leadership in ESG issues in Mexico.

Jorge Arce, Deputy Director of Corporate & Investment Banking in Santander Mexico, said: "being able to work with FUNO® and such a recognized group of Banks to structure this Sustainability linked RCF has been a great privilege for all parties involved. Once again, FUNO® sets the bar higher, innovating in the Latin- American financial market.

Alvaro Vaqueiro, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking, BBVA México, said that "the signing of this sustainable line of credit, the first under the RCF format and the first in the real estate sector in Latin America, represents a significant milestone for the bank, as it underpins our leadership position in sustainable financingin the region."

About Fibra Uno Trust

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of March 31st, 2019, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 559 properties that totaled approximately 8.7 million sqm (approx. 91.0 million sqm) with footprint on all states of Mexico. FUNO 's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 23:54:06 UTC
