Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : FUNO will support ACTINVER growth plans in Mexico

03/06/2019 | 07:32pm EST

FUNO WILL SUPPORT ACTINVER

GROWTH PLANS IN MEXICO

Mexico City. March 6th, 2019.

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO" o "Fibra Uno"), the first and largest Real Estate Investment Trust in

Mexico announces the closing of a leasing agreement with Corporación Actinver, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Actinver"),

leading company in Financial and Investment services in Mexico.

FUNO and Actinver concluded a ten-year period lease agreement for the office building situated in Montes Urales 620, Lomas de Chapultepec, in Mexico City. The building is located in the heart of the business corridor of the country, with an unbeatable location, the corner of Montes Urales and Paseo de la Reforma streets. This property has 5,760 square meters in area with a total of 17,087 square meters of gross leasable area

(GLA) from which Actinver will use 14,500 square meters. This leasing contract is part of Actinver's growth plans in Mexico.

Héctor Madero Rivero, President of Grupo Financiero Actinver stated "This agreement reflects the objectives that we have set in the last years: Grow and be closer to our clients. This building will bring together all the areas of the business and will be the place where all new ideas and the best investment products will be created".

Gonzalo Robina, Deputy CEO for FUNO commented "This agreement is a clear example of our commitment to be the best partner to our tenants, offering them the best properties in the best locations".

The building is part of FUNO's portfolio, which Office segment accounts for a total of 1.2 million square meters of gross leasable area in 97 locations (as of December 31st, 2018).

.................................

About Fibra Uno Trust

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of December 31st, 2018, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 536 properties that totaled approximately 8.6 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. FUNO's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 00:31:09 UTC
