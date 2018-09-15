Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : announces a succesful issuance of debt bonds for approximately 9.2 billion pesos

FIBRA UNO ANNOUNCES A SUCCESFUL

ISSUANCE OF DEBT BONDS FOR APPROXIMATELY 9.2 BILLON PESOS

Mexico City. September 14th, 2018.

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO" o "Fideicomiso Fibra Uno"), the first and largest real estate investment announces that it successfully placed debt bonds for approximately 9.2 billion pesos.

Of the total, approximately 3.8 billion corresponds to the reopening of the FUNO 17 Bond with a remaining maturity of 9.2 years. This reopening was carried out at a fixed rate of 10-year M-bonds plus 190 bps. The remaining 5.4 billion corresponds to the new floating rate with a maturity of 4.6 years at a floating rate of TIIE plus 83 bps.

Given that the amount of demand exceeded 10 billion pesos, FUNO exercised the over-allotment option reaching 9.2 billion pesos, exceeding the initial objective amount of 6 billion pesos.

With this issuance, FUNO marks a new milestone in the capital markets and reopening the market for corporate debt issuance in Mexico in the second half of this year.

.................................

About Fibra Uno Trust

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of June 30th, 2018, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 557 properties that totaled approximately 8.4 million sqm (approx. 91.0 million sqm) with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, Fibra Uno's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.