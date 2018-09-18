Log in
Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : announces it is a constituent of the DJSI MILA Index

09/18/2018 | 12:08am CEST

FIBRA UNO ANNOUNCES IT IS A CONSTITUENT OF

THE DJSI MILA INDEX

Mexico City, Mexico, September 17th, 2018.

FIBRA UNO announces it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Index for the second year in a row. We are proud to be one of only three real estate constituents Index. Being a constituent recognizes leadership in the sector and market on sustainability practices.

DJSI Family Index monitors and ranks the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies. The evaluation is performed by RobecoSAM, a specialist on responsible investment and it considers material issues on the environmental, social and financial aspects.

Being members of this index allows us to access responsible investors, reflecting the new trends towards allocating fund for companies with good ESG practices.

This FUNOs scores on environmental and social reporting improved significantly, which reflect our management efforts to build a sustainable business with long-term focus. At FUNO we have strived to implement best corporate governance practices and we are working on improving our environmental and social performance at the property level. These higher scores reflect our commitment towards transparency and to create social value for Mexico.

No doubt there is a great responsibility in being members of the DJSI index, because we not only aim to maintain our constituency but go all-out in order to improve our performance each year.

.................................

About Fibra Uno Trust

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of March 31st, 2018, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 552 properties that totaled approximately 8.2 million sqm (approx. 89.1 million sqm) with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, Fibra Uno's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 22:07:04 UTC
