Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : announces normal operation of MITIKAH, CIUDAD VIVA DEVELOPMENT after supervision visit by local authorities

08/31/2018 | 04:07am CEST

FIBRA UNO ANNOUNCES NORMAL OPERATION OF

MITIKAH, CIUDAD VIVA DEVELOPMENT AFTER SUPERVISION VISIT BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Mexico City. August 30th, 2018.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11) ("FUNO" or "Fibra Uno trust"), the first and largest Real Estate Investment Trust in Mexico announces that its development project, Mitikah, Ciudad Viva, is operating under normal conditions after a review visit by local authorities.

Today, August 30th 2018, the Institute for Administrative Verification or Instituto de Verificación Administrativa (INVEA) in Spanish, in coordination with the office of the Attorney General for the City of Mexico visited the Mitikah, Ciudad Viva development in order to verify the legality of the construction and other activities carried out at the Mitikah, Ciudad Viva development. During the visit local authorities placed temporary closed seals while the review was being carried out. Once the documentation was reviewed, the authorities confirmed all the project's documentation was in order in accordance to the applicable regulations; and therefore the closing seals were removed and the Mitikah, Ciudad Viva development continues to operate normally.

Fibra Uno and Mitikah, Ciudad Viva, reiterate their commitment to abide by the rule of law at all times and to work closely with local authorities and the community.

About Fibra Uno trust

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of December 31st, 2017, Fibra, Uno had a portfolio of 531 properties that totaled approximately 8.4 million sqm with footprint on all Mexican States. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, Fibra Uno's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 02:06:04 UTC
