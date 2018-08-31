Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : announces normal operation of MITIKAH, CIUDAD VIVA DEVELOPMENT after supervision visit by local authorities

FIBRA UNO ANNOUNCES NORMAL OPERATION OF

MITIKAH, CIUDAD VIVA DEVELOPMENT AFTER SUPERVISION VISIT BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Mexico City. August 30th, 2018.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11) ("FUNO" or "Fibra Uno trust"), the first and largest Real Estate Investment Trust in Mexico announces that its development project, Mitikah, Ciudad Viva, is operating under normal conditions after a review visit by local authorities.

Today, August 30th 2018, the Institute for Administrative Verification or Instituto de Verificación Administrativa (INVEA) in Spanish, in coordination with the office of the Attorney General for the City of Mexico visited the Mitikah, Ciudad Viva development in order to verify the legality of the construction and other activities carried out at the Mitikah, Ciudad Viva development. During the visit local authorities placed temporary closed seals while the review was being carried out. Once the documentation was reviewed, the authorities confirmed all the project's documentation was in order in accordance to the applicable regulations; and therefore the closing seals were removed and the Mitikah, Ciudad Viva development continues to operate normally.

Fibra Uno and Mitikah, Ciudad Viva, reiterate their commitment to abide by the rule of law at all times and to work closely with local authorities and the community.

