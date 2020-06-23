Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : announces that its properties did not suffer damage after earthquake

FIBRA UNO ANNOUNCES THAT ITS PROPERTIES DID NOT SUFFER DAMAGE

AFTER EARTHQUAKE

Mexico City. June 23rd, 2020.

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO®" or "Fideicomiso Fibra Uno"), the first and largest real estate investment trust in Mexico announces that as a result of today´s earthquake, FUNO has carried out visual inspections of its properties in the affected areas and confirms that there is no visible structural damage after the initial inspection.

We will continue with the structural reviews according to our earthquake´s protocol and if necessary, we will carry out detailed structural reviews.

In addition, Fibra Uno communicates that its properties have insurance coverage for damages derived from natural disasters, as well as rental loss coverage.

About Fibra Uno.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of March 31st, 2020, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 616 properties that totaled approximately 10.2 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations, high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO ® management team has more than 30 years of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.