Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : comments regarding Mitikah media press coverage

03/13/2019

FIBRA UNO COMMENTS REGARDING MITIKAH MEDIA PRESS COVERAGE.

Mexico City. March 12th, 2019.

In reference to various press notes published in Mexican news media regarding the cancellation of the Mitikah

Project, Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO" or "Fideicomiso Fibra Uno"), the first and largest real estate investment trust in Mexico announces that the Master Plan for the Mitikah Project has all of the required permits and licenses in place; and that the construction and mitigation works at Mitikah continue under normal operation. This is in line with comments stated by Mexico City's Mayor, during a morning press conference regarding the status of new construction of several large projects in Mexico City.

About Fibra Uno Trust

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of December 31st, 2018, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 536 properties that totaled approximately 8.6 million sqm with footprint on all states of Mexico. FUNO's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, FUNO's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.

Disclaimer

Fibra UNO Administracion SA de CV published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 04:07:09 UTC
