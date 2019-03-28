Fiction Riot : Launches Global Submission Platform for Professional Creators for a Shot at $1 Million in Royalties

Fiction
Riot, a pioneer in the production and streaming of user-engaged
video through its platform, Ficto,
today announced the launch of its Curated Submission Platform (CSP) to
encourage filmmakers around the world to submit their premium video
content for a chance to be added to its library of fast fiction series.
Through the CSP, Fiction Riot is vastly expanding its content pipeline
and attracting high quality series to keep up with users’ insatiable
appetite for high-production value, engaging and addictive content. In
tandem, the company is promoting its “Million for Million” initiative,
offering $1 million US dollars to the first content creator whose
episode garners 1 million unique views. Moreover, with Ficto’s
industry-first streaming revenue-share model assured by blockchain-based
smart contracts, all creators - even those who don’t receive a million
views - will still be paid meaningful, ongoing royalties based on
viewership.
With its CSP, Fiction Riot is gathering premium content from artists all
over the world. Through a decentralized staff and automated process,
Fiction Riot has begun curating hundreds of films, television shows and
shorts into new Ficto series. If an artist’s content is accepted,
Fiction Riot provides software for the artist to reformat for mobile in
order to be in line with Fiction Riot’s serialized Fast Fiction. Each
episode will run approximately 8-12 minutes in length with an average of
3-5 episodes per series, and include a highly engaged mobile user
experience by incorporating such features as vertical video, 360
viewing, AR, chat, instant surveys and live streaming. Once formatted,
the serialized content is published and eligible for recurring,
verifiable revenue share at Ficto’s launch.
“The biggest issue users share about their streaming platforms is
exhausting all the best content. Our Curated Submission Platform enables
us to selectively add premium content via a scalable, controlled
process, bolstering our already substantial pipeline with even more high
quality, immersive series,” said Fiction Riot CEO and Co-founder Mike
Esola. “The Sundance Film Festival broke a record this year when they
received over 14,000 submissions; yet they only accepted 112 films. It’s
not unreasonable to suggest that dozens of those films could be
formatted for our platform, to instantly connect with and delight
audiences. With our innovative program and tools, we help the artists’
content look beautiful on mobile and, most importantly, we make them
money right away.”
The process for artists and influencers to propose their content is
simple. Creators first submit their series in its original run-time and
format via the CSP for Ficto’s review. If the content is accepted, the
artist is provided login credentials to a proprietary, cloud-based
production toolkit which they use to serialize, verticalize, and
dynamize their content to match Ficto’s display and engagement
formatting. In some cases, Fiction Riot’s in-house team will also work
in conjunction with the creator to crop and serialize the original work.
Furthermore, all artists will be paid in fiat currency (which includes
USD) supported by blockchain, creating transparent and secure
compensation on par with industry rates. Through the use of smart
contracts, Ficto automatically pays royalties directly to artists based
on how often their content is viewed. Furthermore, the formula is
verifiable and transparent, meaning everyone involved in a production is
paid in a fair, consistent and timely manner.
“Because our CSP is underpinned by blockchain, Fiction Riot is calling
on artists across the globe, giving them the opportunity to leap frog
over distribution windowing, earn meaningful compensation dictated by
true merit-based performance and get rid of today’s highly flawed black
box algorithm that the streaming industry-at-large has popularized,”
explained Esola. “Through blockchain’s straightforward process around
unique views and compensation, content creators can not only make more
money but develop a better understanding with audience reception.”
Ficto will be available to consumers in summer 2019. In the meantime,
Fiction Riot’s CSP is available to content creators, while the company
also continues to finance and produce its original series which will
also premiere at launch.
About Fiction Riot
Based in Los Angeles, Fiction
Riot is a technology and content startup. Through its subscription
platform Ficto,
it employs award-winning engineers, A-List Hollywood artists and
household-named talent, to deliver a new, user-engaged streaming video
format designed specifically for mobile. For content creators, Ficto is
an intuitive platform with built-in tools that enables them to focus on
creating great stories that deliver a one-of-a-kind mobile viewing
experience. Fiction Riot was founded and is led by entertainment
industry veterans with a vision to deliver mobile video content that is
premium, convenient, engaging and addictively fun. For more, visit: www.fictionriot.com.
