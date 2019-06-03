Fidelity Announces Lineup of 500+ Commission-Free ETFs, Continuing Commitment to Provide Even Greater Value to Clients

Commission-Free ETF Platform Expanded with ETFs from Leading Providers; Includes Smart Beta and Active ETFs

Fidelity Investments®, one of the largest and most diversified financial services providers with $7.6 trillion in client assets, today announced full availability of its expanded commission-free ETF platform for investors and advisors, with the addition of 11 new ETF manufacturers.

By adding nearly 150 ETFs from some of the industry’s largest providers alongside its suite of Fidelity-managed ETFs and hundreds of available iShares funds, Fidelity now offers more than 500 high-quality ETFs for purchase commission-free online. The expanded platform helps clients – representing 28 million brokerage accounts across Fidelity’s retail and institutional businesses – create diversified portfolios that help meet their investment goals. The new ETF manufacturers added to the platform include: American Century®, First Trust, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Invesco, Janus Henderson, John Hancock Investments, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Legg Mason Global Asset Management, PIMCO and State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs.

ETFs in the lineup are competitively priced, with an average expense ratio of 0.36%1, and represent 69 Morningstar categories. Industry assets under management in Fidelity’s available commission-free ETFs account for 40% of the overall U.S. ETF market2. Fidelity has more than $450 billion in ETF client assets under administration3.

“Fidelity’s commission-free ETF platform delivers on the choice and simplicity that our customers expect, with a focus on high-quality ETFs from leading providers that will make it even easier for investors and advisors to help build the right portfolios for their needs,” said Anthony Rochte, head of Fidelity Institutional’s investments & technology group. “With these new ETFs, our ZERO index funds for retail investors and significantly reduced pricing on our index funds alongside our award-winning research, investing tools and customer service, we believe our value is unmatched in the industry.”

Fidelity not only delivers some of the most competitively priced ETFs in the industry, customers also have access to extensive educational resources and research tools such as ETF screeners, which help them research ETFs using a range of criteria (e.g., searching by specific themes such as artificial intelligence, health care, social responsibility and more).

To learn more about Fidelity’s expanded commission-free ETF lineup, please visit https://www.fidelity.com/bin-public/060_www_fidelity_com/documents/all-commission-free-ETFs.pdf.

1 Net average expense ratio; does not include any waivers or reimbursements, see each fund's prospectus for its expense ratio and any additional details

2 Source: Bloomberg, as of May 8, 2019

3 As of April 30, 2019

