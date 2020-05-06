Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fidelity Charitable :® Donors Recommend Over $236 Million in Grants to Nonprofits for COVID-19 Relief; Just Part of the $2.5 Billion Granted So Far This Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

Total grants so far in 2020 increase 18% from this time last year, surpassing $2.5 billion

Human Services and Society Benefit charities received most from the COVID-19 relief grants, with 68% and 37% higher grant volumes respectively

Challenges continue for charities whose fundraising and services are threatened by the crisis

Fidelity Charitable® today announced that its donors have recommended more than $2.5 billion in grants from their donor-advised fund accounts so far this year, with over $236 million of that designated to support non-profits’ COVID-19 response. The $236 million for COVID-19 relief will support over 9,600 charities and achieves the challenge Fidelity Charitable gave its donors last month to double their giving to COVID-19 relief organizations. The total giving so far in 2020 ($2.5 billion) is an 18% increase from this time last year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005642/en/

$236 million for COVID-19 relief will support over 9,600 charities (Photo: Business Wire)

$236 million for COVID-19 relief will support over 9,600 charities (Photo: Business Wire)

“The $2.5 billion in grants so far this year will go a long way in helping sustain all nonprofits through this crisis and beyond,” said Pamela Norley, President of Fidelity Charitable. “We believe our donors will continue to act generously as the needs facing the nonprofit community and society at large have never been greater.”

Total grant volumes are up over 30% vs. this time last year, with Human Services charities, like food banks and homeless shelters, seeing the largest increase in grants (68% higher volume). Among the grants designated for COVID-19 relief, over one-third (36%) went to these organizations, likely a result of increased awareness of the unprecedented challenge facing food banks and others providing essential services to vulnerable populations.

Society Benefit charities, which include community foundations and social advocacy groups, saw a 37% increase in grant volumes compared to early 2019. Nearly 20% of grants designated for COVID-19 relief benefited these organizations. Increasing giving to medical relief organizations, many of which operate domestically and internationally, has also driven a 36% increase in grant volumes in the International Affairs charitable sector compared to this time last year.

Encouragingly, a recent Fidelity Charitable study of a broad population of American donors at the outbreak of the crisis found that most (79%) plan to maintain or increase the amount they give to charity this year. However, with fundraising and programming harshly impacted by the pandemic, nonprofits will need more assistance to continue providing crucial services. In fact, the study respondents also included a subset of nonprofit employees: 95% said that COVID-19 had impacted their ability to deliver in one or more of these areas: programming, fundraising, or engaging volunteers.

For more information, visit: https://www.fidelitycharitable.org/guidance/disaster-relief/how-to-help-novel-coronavirus.html

About Fidelity Charitable

Fidelity Charitable is an independent public charity that has helped donors support more than 300,000 nonprofit organizations with $42 billion in grants. Established in 1991, Fidelity Charitable launched the first national donor-advised fund program. The mission of the organization is to grow the American tradition of philanthropy by providing programs that make charitable giving accessible, simple and effective. For more information about Fidelity Charitable, visit https://www.fidelitycharitable.org.

928682.1.0


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pOTIS WORLDWIDE : supports Hangzhou Airport expansion and continues to be a key contributor in the city's infrastructure growth
PU
12:29pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 6 May 2020
PU
12:29pCYBER SECURITY 1 PUBL : CYBER1 Applies For Company Reorganisation, Whilst Continuing Operations
PU
12:29pGENERAL MOTORS : U.S. stocks ride roller coaster to begin trading Wednesday
AQ
12:27pXTIERRA : receives TSXV conditional approval for the acquisition of controlling interest in Minera Portree and issuance of shares and warrants
AQ
12:26pPG&E : Warmer Weather Will Speed Snowmelt, Increase River Flows; When Shelter-at-Home Restrictions Ease, Outdoor Recreationists Should be Wary of Cold-Water Hazards
BU
12:26pTwo Six Labs Announces Public Release of Privacy Enhancements for Android™
GL
12:24pSAFILO S P A : Presentazione Q1 2020 Trading Update
PU
12:24pNEXITY : Webcast presentation - Q1 2020
PU
12:23pGeneral Motors the Only Detroit Auto Maker to Post a Profit--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group