Fidelity D&D Bancorp : August 2019 Market Review

August 2019 Market Review

William J. Fennie III

Global equities retreated in August as volatility shot higher and global interest rates sank as recessionary anxieties spooked markets. Trade war concerns, no-deal Brexit, and an inverted US Treasury curve helped stoke fears, greater volatility, and a flight to safety. The Federal Reserve's 25 basis point rate cut in July did nothing to soothe markets, instead helped ignite some of the volatility that played out in August. During the month, US Stocks lost 1.58%. In the rush to safety, the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond index jumped 2.59% in August. This was the largest monthly return for the index since December 2008. In context of the last 30 years, this was a more than a 2 standard deviation event.

Equity

Equity Markets labored in August. An inverted yield curve and global recession fears weighed on equities across the globe. August's flight to safety caused all but three of the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors to end the month in negative territory. Utilities, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples led the way, up 5.16%, 4.87%, and 2.14%, respectively. Energy and Financials were by far the laggards, falling 8.13% and 4.85% in August, respectively. Global trade fears sank energy prices and the inverted yield curve lowered expectations for future bank earnings.

Dollar strength detracted from returns for US investors in both Developed Markets and Emerging Markets. The Dollar Index, which measures the US Dollar against Developed Market currencies, strengthened by about 0.41% in August. The MSCI EAFE index lost 2.42% in local currency terms, but lost 2.59% in US Dollar terms. The MSCI Emerging Market Currency Index weakened by 3.31% vs. the US Dollar in August. The MSCI Emerging Markets index lost 2.53 % in local currency, but the conversion to US Dollars increased that loss to 4.88%. Trade war consternation continues to be the market moving headline.

Fixed Income

The Federal Reserve's first rate cut in 10 years drove angst in markets in August. Decelerating growth, low inflation and an inverted yield left investors in search of a safe haven. As a result, Treasuries rose 3.40% as yields fell across almost every maturity and the US Dollar gained strength, especially against Emerging Market Currencies. Currently, market participants are predicting a cut of at least 25 basis points at the September Fed meeting.

High Yield Bonds rallied 0.40% in August. High Yield spread to 10 Year Treasury bonds remained widen by 38 basis points to end the month at 4.22%. High Yield bonds yielded about 5.72% at the end of August. Investment Grade Corporates rose 3.14% in August. Year-to-date Investment Grade Corporates and High Yield Corporates are up 13.94% and 11.00%, respectively.

In international fixed income, German Bunds dove deeper into negative interest rate territory. The 10-year German Bund closed the month at record low yield of negative 70 basis points. US dollar strength detracted from Emerging Markets Debt income asset class in August, falling 2.64%. Year-to-date Emerging Markets Debt is up 6.83% and currently yields about 6.45%

Real Assets

The Bloomberg Commodity Index lost 1.35% in August. Escalating trade tensions and economic uncertainty ushered commodities lower. Oil lost nearly 6% in August. Gasoline prices fell by 15.78%. Economic uncertainty and expectation of lower rates sent investors to safe traditional havens. Gold rose 6.37%; platinum jumped 6.18%; silver rocketed 11.81%. Real estate gained 4.14% and is now up 26.12% year-to-date.

