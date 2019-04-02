Fidelity D&D Bancorp : Bank D&D Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to local non-profits

Fidelity Bank, in Dunmore, has a long history of service to the community with a commitment to build and create economic prosperity throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. In this spirit, the Fidelity Bank D&D Charitable Foundation recently donated $25,000 to support 19 non-profit organizations in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The donations will benefit a wide variety of social services and charitable causes throughout the region.

Coaches vs. Cancer of Northeastern Pennsylvania received $5,000. The Electric City Trolley Museum Association, Scranton, received $2,500, and the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM), Scranton, received $2,000.

In addition, the following organizations received donations of $1,000: Back Mountain Food Pantry, Dallas; Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, Dallas; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Luzerne County, Wilkes-Barre; Friendship House, Scranton; Northeastern Child Care Services, Scranton; Penn State Scranton Student Hardship Fund; Friends of the Poor, Scranton; Humane Society of Lackawanna County, S. Abington Twp.; St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, Scranton; St. Joseph's Center, Scranton; St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp.; Victims Resource Center (VRC), Wilkes-Barre; Voluntary Action Center (VAC), Scranton; West Scranton Community Development Inc., and the Women's Resource Center (WRC), Scranton.

The Fidelity Bank D&D Charitable Foundation also donated $500 to the Community Help Fund of the Dallas Foundation.

Penn State Scranton

The Fidelity Bank D&D Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to the Penn State Scranton Student Hardship Fund. Penn State Scranton's Development and Alumni Relations Office created the fund in 2014 to assist students in dire financial need due to unexpected life circumstances. From left; Christine Ostroski, director of development, Penn State Scranton, and Mary McNichols, SVP, human resources director, Fidelity Bank.