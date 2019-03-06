Fidelity D&D Bancorp : February 2019 Market Review

Fidelity Bank - Trust and Wealth Management

February 2019 Market Review

William J. Fennie III

After the best January in more than 30 years, U.S. Stocks continued to march even higher in February, rising 3.21%. The Federal Reserve, signaling a pause and a willingness to be patient while assessing economic conditions, helped usher markets higher. Additionally, the anticipation of amicable trade deals between the U.S and China as well as between the U.S. and European Union boosted investor moral.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Brexit, International Developed Stocks gained on the month with the MSCI EAFE Index posting a 2.55% return. Despite Chinese stocks rising more than 16% in February, a strengthening U.S. Dollar, tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir Providence, and political tensions in South America muted Emerging Markets returns. The MSCI Emerging Markets index returned just 0.22% in February.

The patient stance from the Fed helped relax recessionary fears and US Investment Grade Fixed Income markets reflected that in February, with the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index giving back about 6 basis points. Longer dated U.S. Treasuries were the largest detractor, down about 1.16%. Year to date, the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index is up approximately 1.00%.

Equity

Since peaking just before Christmas 2018, market volatility, measured by the CBOE VIX index, has fallen by more than 60%. This fall in volatility has helped calm investors' recessionary fears and pushed higher those companies most sensitive to a volatility. In fact, those companies exhibiting the greatest degree of sensitivity to volatility outperformed those with the least sensitivity to volatility at an exceptionally wide margin in February (+4.44%) as well as on a year to date basis (+10.33%). As fears of a U.S. recession have abated, those stocks most sensitive to the domestic economy have rebounded. U.S. Small Caps were the best performing asset class during February gaining 5.19% and expanding their year to date lead over large caps (Russell 2000: +17.02%, S&P 500: + 11.48%).

U.S. Dollar strength detracted returns from U.S. investors in both Developed Market and Emerging Markets. The MSCI EAFE index returned 3.47% in local currency terms, but only 2.55% in U.S. Dollar terms. The MSCI Emerging Markets index returned 1.10% in local currency, but the conversion to U.S. Dollars reduced that return to just 0.22%.

Fixed Income

Patient Federal Reserve language on interest rate policy and the reduction in recessionary fears led to a decline in 10 and 30 Year Treasuries (-0.47% and -1.16%, respectively) as investors reduced their need for safe haven assets. Instead, investors deployed that capital in Investment Grade Corporate and High Yield Corporate bonds, with the indexes advancing by .36% and 1.66%, respectively. A strong U.S. dollar muted what had been a strong start to the year for Emerging Markets Local Debt. While the asset class gained nearly 5.5% in January, it paired that gain with a nearly 1.10% loss in February.

Commodities

Broad basket commodities built upon their strong January and edged higher in February by 0.52%. Oil continued to grind higher off its December lows (+6.38% in February, +26.01% YTD) and gasoline led commodities in February, rallying nearly 20%. Silver and gold, which are often viewed as the safe haven assets, lost 3.32% and 0.56%, respectively, during the month, as investors redeployed their capital into riskier assets.

