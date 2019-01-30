Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2018 Financial Results Improved 26% 0 01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) and its banking subsidiary Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 of $11.0 million, or $2.90 diluted earnings per share, compared to $8.7 million, or $2.33 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The $2.3 million, or 26%, growth in net income resulted primarily from a $2.6 million increase in net interest income combined with $0.8 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $0.9 million increase in the provision for income taxes and $0.2 million increase in operating expenses. The Company experienced a $70.5 million, or 9%, increase in average interest-earning assets funded by a $56.4 million increase in average deposits, $11.2 million in average borrowings and $4.7 million increase in average shareholders’ equity during 2018 compared to 2017. This balance sheet growth increased the year’s income before income taxes by $3.2 million, or 32%. Return on average assets (ROA) and return on average equity (ROE) were 1.20% and 12.36%, respectively, for 2018 and 1.03% and 10.34%, respectively, for 2017.

“2018 marked another successful year for Fidelity Bank, with record net-income. Earnings per share increased, and our returns on average assets and equity were strong,” stated Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Fidelity Bank reached this mark by increasing loans, deposits, and non-interest income, while coupling it with disciplined expense management. For the first time in several years, Fidelity Bank expanded the branch network by opening a new branch in Dallas, Pennsylvania and its surrounding Back Mountain Region. Fidelity Bank is well positioned for continued success in building long-term shareholder value, supported by strong capital levels and Bankers that are committed to a superior client experiences.” For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net income increased $0.5 million, or 22%, to $2.8 million from $2.3 million for the same 2017 period. Net income improved despite not having the $1.1 million reduction to provision for income taxes that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2017 resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act). The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by a 14% increase in total revenue from a $0.9 million increase in net interest income and a $0.4 million increase in non-interest income combined with $0.4 million less non-interest expenses and $0.2 million lower provision for loan losses. Earnings per share on a diluted basis were $0.75 and $0.61 for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. ROA and ROE were 1.17% and 12.43%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 1.07% and 10.61%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results Overview Net interest income was $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a $0.9 million, or 13%, increase over the $7.1 million earned for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net interest income growth resulted from a $104.0 million larger average balance of interest-earning assets that generated 23 basis point higher fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) yields which increased interest income by $1.7 million. The loan portfolio had the biggest impact, producing a $1.3 million increase in interest income with all portfolios contributing to the increase. Yields on average quarterly balances of $338.5 million in floating rate loans at December 31, 2018 benefited from 100 basis points in short-term rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2018, and mitigated the effect of adding lower yields on shorter average life indirect consumer loans which experienced the most growth in the loan portfolio. The investment portfolio benefited from the Company investing in $40.7 million more, on average, in mortgage backed securities and municipal securities which caused interest income on investments to increase $0.4 million. Partially offsetting the increase in net interest income from higher interest income, interest expense increased $0.8 million. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $16.9 million and the rates paid on these deposits increased 23 basis points resulting in $0.4 million in additional interest expense. The Company also utilized $60.8 million in average overnight borrowings and FHLB advances at higher rates to fund earning asset growth at higher rates over deposit costs, which contributed another $0.4 million to interest expense. The Company’s lower tax rate in 2018 due to the Tax Act decreased the FTE yields on nontaxable interest-earning assets and had the effect of reducing FTE net interest rate spread and margin both by eight basis points, respectively. As a result of the negative impact of the FTE adjustment from the lower tax rate and the higher volume and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, net interest spread was 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2018, or 18 basis points lower than the 3.50% recorded for the same 2017 quarter. The Company mitigated the effect on FTE net interest margin and cost of funds by generating $26.7 million more in average non-interest bearing deposits during the quarter. The cost of funds increased 31 basis points despite a 41 basis point higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The Company’s FTE net interest margin decreased by only seven basis points to 3.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 from 3.65% for the same 2017 period. Excluding the effect of the tax rate change, margin would have increased by one basis point. The provision for loan losses was $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Continued provisioning was in response to the Company’s level of loan growth in order to maintain an allowance level that the Company deemed adequate. Total other income increased $0.4 million to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company utilized a few tax strategies at the end of 2017 in response to the passage of the Tax Act that reduced net interest income by $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The remaining $0.1 million increase in non-interest income was primarily due to higher debit card interchange fees. Other expenses declined $0.4 million, or 6%, for the fourth quarter of 2018 to $6.5 million from $6.9 million for the same 2017 quarter. In response to the Tax Act, the Company strategically accelerated certain expenses to maximize the one time benefits during the fourth quarter of 2017. These expenses included $0.2 million in year-end employee bonuses, $0.1 million from the early payoff of a lease and a $0.5 million charitable donation to a newly formed community foundation. Excluding these expenses, non-interest expense actually increased $0.4 million quarter-over-quarter. The increase was primarily due to $0.2 million in additional advertising expense, $0.1 million more donations and $0.1 million higher salaries. The provision for income taxes increased $1.4 million from a $0.9 million credit for the fourth quarter of 2017 to $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million deferred tax credit adjustment made in the fourth quarter of 2017 resulting from the Tax Act. The remaining increase was due to higher taxable income during the fourth quarter of 2018. Consolidated Year-To-Date Operating Results Overview Net interest income was $30.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to $27.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The $2.6 million, or 9%, improvement was the result of a larger average balance of higher-yielding interest-earning assets which generated $4.3 million in additional interest income that more than offset a $1.7 million increase in interest expense from higher rates paid on a larger average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. The loan portfolio caused the most impact, producing a $3.2 million increase in interest income, of which $1.9 million was the result of higher average loan balances and $1.3 million stemmed from higher yields earned on loans. The investment portfolio contributed $0.9 million in additional earnings, primarily from a larger average balance of mortgage-backed securities earning a higher yield. On the liability side, higher rates paid on $28.6 million more average interest-bearing deposits caused interest expense to increase by $1.1 million. Additionally, higher rates paid on larger average overnight borrowings resulted in $0.5 million more interest expense and higher rates paid on FHLB advances increased interest expense $0.1 million. FTE net interest spread was 3.42% for 2018, or fourteen basis points lower than the 3.56% recorded for 2017. The lower FTE adjustment in 2018 from the Tax Act had the effect of reducing the spread by eight basis points. Additionally, the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose faster than the yields earned on interest-earning assets, which further reduced the FTE net interest rate spread by 6 basis points. Over the same time period, the Company’s FTE net interest margin decreased by six basis points to 3.64% from 3.70%. If not for the negative impact of the Tax Act, net interest margin would have increased by one basis point due to the $27.7 million increase in average non-interest bearing deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the provision for loan losses was $1.5 million which was unchanged from December 31, 2017. Loan growth combined with improving asset quality during 2018 supported the lower allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, which fell to 1.36% at December 31, 2018 compared to 1.44% at December 31, 2017. Total other income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $9.2 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 10%, from $8.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in other income was comprised of the following: $0.3 million in interchange fees, $0.3 million in trust fees, and $0.2 million in financial service fees. In addition, there were $0.3 million in one-time losses realized in 2017 due to tax strategies. These increases were partially offset by $0.2 million fewer gains on loan sales and $0.1 million less service charges on loans. Other expenses increased to $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $0.2 million from $24.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The largest driver of this increase was a $0.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense due to $0.6 million higher salaries, $0.2 million in additional stock-based compensation expense and a $0.1 million increase in post-retirement benefit expenses partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in bonuses from a one-time payout in 2017. In addition, there was a $0.2 million increase in data processing expense and $0.2 million in additional advertising expense. These increases were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in professional fees, $0.4 million less donations, and $0.1 million less collection expense. Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview The Company’s total assets increased $117.5 million, or 14%, to $981.1 million at December 31, 2018 from $863.6 million at December 31, 2017. This asset growth resulted primarily from $82.0 million net growth in the loan portfolio and a $25.4 million increase in securities. Asset growth was funded by a $40.0 million increase in deposits plus $68.4 million in additional borrowings. The Company continued to focus on increasing assets using its relationship management strategy to grow loans and deposits and achieve profitable returns. The Company has begun its Luzerne County expansion plans with the Back Mountain branch opening late in the fourth quarter of 2018 and construction on the Mountain Top branch set to begin in 2019. Total non-performing assets were $6.3 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at December 31, 2018 compared to $6.3 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2017. Non-performing assets were relatively unchanged from prior period, as a $0.8 million increase in non-accruing loans was offset by a reduction of $0.8 million in other real estate owned. Net charge-offs to average total loans decreased to 0.13% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2017. The improvement was due to a $0.7 million reduction in net charge-offs compared to December 31, 2017. Shareholders’ equity increased $6.2 million, or 7%, to $93.6 million at December 31, 2018 from $87.4 million at December 31, 2017. Net income growth of $11.0 million was partially offset by a $2.5 million, after tax, reduction in net unrealized gains from the investment portfolio. An additional $1.4 million recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company’s stock plans and stock-based compensation expense, was offset by $3.7 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders. The Company remains well capitalized and is positioned for continued growth with total shareholders’ equity at 9.54% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Book value per share was $24.89 at December 31, 2018 compared to $23.40 at December 31, 2017. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisors to the customers served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, and is proud to be an active member of the community of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Company serves Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s 11 community banking office locations providing personal and business banking products and services, including wealth management assistance through fiduciary activities with the Bank’s full trust powers; as well as offering a full array of asset management services. The Bank provides 24 hour, 7 day a week service to customers through branch offices, online at www.bankatfidelity.com, and through the Customer Care Center at 800-388-4380. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law. Forward-looking statements Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of economic conditions on current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

the impact of new or changes in existing laws and regulations, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 and the regulations promulgated there under;

impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards and other regulatory pronouncements, regulations and rules;

governmental monetary and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes;

effects of short- and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and their effect on economic and business conditions;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;

the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks;

the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market area and elsewhere, including institutions operating locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the internet;

technological changes;

the interruption or breach in security of our information systems and other technological risks and attacks resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger processing and loan or deposit updates and potential impacts resulting therefrom including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses;

acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;

the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities;

volatilities in the securities markets;

acts of war or terrorism;

disruption of credit and equity markets; and

the risk that our analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect analyses only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. For more information please visit our investor relations web site located through www.bankatfidelity.com. FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) At Period End: December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,485 $ 15,825 Investment securities 182,810 157,385 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,339 2,832 Loans and leases 722,687 640,141 Allowance for loan losses (9,747 ) (9,193 ) Premises and equipment, net 18,289 16,576 Life insurance cash surrender value 20,614 20,017 Other assets 22,625 20,054 Total assets $ 981,102 $ 863,637 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 194,731 $ 178,631 Interest-bearing deposits 575,452 551,515 Total deposits 770,183 730,146 Short-term borrowings 76,366 18,502 FHLB advances 31,704 21,204 Other liabilities 9,292 6,402 Total liabilities 887,545 776,254 Shareholders' equity 93,557 87,383 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 981,102 $ 863,637 Average Year-To-Date Balances: December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,639 $ 15,644 Investment securities 172,085 154,738 Loans and leases, net 668,090 621,440 Premises and equipment, net 16,389 16,961 Other assets 42,739 35,564 Total assets $ 917,942 $ 844,347 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 196,790 $ 169,075 Interest-bearing deposits 564,763 536,123 Total deposits 761,553 705,198 Short-term borrowings 37,558 28,673 FHLB advances 22,109 19,778 Other liabilities 7,697 6,379 Total liabilities 828,917 760,028 Shareholders' equity 89,025 84,319 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 917,942 $ 844,347

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Interest income Loans and leases $ 8,173 $ 6,850 $ 30,113 $ 26,895 Securities and other 1,451 1,066 5,217 4,169 Total interest income 9,624 7,916 35,330 31,064 Interest expense Deposits 1,140 779 3,811 2,750 Borrowings and debt 520 87 1,062 473 Total interest expense 1,660 866 4,873 3,223 Net interest income 7,964 7,050 30,457 27,841 Provision for loan losses (325 ) (525 ) (1,450 ) (1,450 ) Other income 2,263 1,883 9,200 8,367 Other expenses (6,530 ) (6,953 ) (25,072 ) (24,836 ) Income before income taxes 3,372 1,455 13,135 9,922 Provision for/ benefit from income taxes (525 ) 872 (2,129 ) (1,206 ) Net income $ 2,847 $ 2,327 $ 11,006 $ 8,716 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Interest income Loans and leases $ 8,173 $ 7,779 $ 7,250 $ 6,911 $ 6,850 Securities and other 1,451 1,249 1,285 1,232 1,066 Total interest income 9,624 9,028 8,535 8,143 7,916 Interest expense Deposits 1,140 981 886 804 779 Borrowings and debt 520 336 126 80 87 Total interest expense 1,660 1,317 1,012 884 866 Net interest income 7,964 7,711 7,523 7,259 7,050 Provision for loan losses (325 ) (400 ) (425 ) (300 ) (525 ) Other income 2,263 2,283 2,371 2,283 1,883 Other expenses (6,530 ) (6,172 ) (6,162 ) (6,208 ) (6,953 ) Income before income taxes 3,372 3,422 3,307 3,034 1,455 Provision for/ benefit from income taxes (525 ) (559 ) (539 ) (506 ) 872 Net income $ 2,847 $ 2,863 $ 2,768 $ 2,528 $ 2,327

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) At Period End: Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,485 $ 16,944 $ 17,972 $ 36,305 $ 15,825 Investment securities 182,810 171,451 164,403 165,768 157,385 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,339 4,717 3,490 2,320 2,832 Loans and leases 722,687 704,886 686,993 642,705 640,141 Allowance for loan losses (9,747 ) (9,944 ) (9,527 ) (9,408 ) (9,193 ) Premises and equipment, net 18,289 16,204 16,189 16,350 16,576 Life insurance cash surrender value 20,614 20,464 20,315 20,168 20,017 Other assets 22,625 25,132 22,766 23,209 20,054 Total assets $ 981,102 $ 949,854 $ 922,601 $ 897,417 $ 863,637 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 194,731 $ 206,588 $ 212,364 $ 206,729 $ 178,631 Interest-bearing deposits 575,452 572,473 565,894 568,562 551,515 Total deposits 770,183 779,061 778,258 775,291 730,146 Short-term borrowings 76,366 40,269 29,553 8,642 18,502 FHLB advances 31,704 31,704 18,704 18,704 21,204 Other liabilities 9,292 8,768 7,234 7,278 6,402 Total liabilities 887,545 859,802 833,749 809,915 776,254 Shareholders' equity 93,557 90,052 88,852 87,502 87,383 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 981,102 $ 949,854 $ 922,601 $ 897,417 $ 863,637 Average Quarterly Balances: Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,682 $ 14,597 $ 21,017 $ 24,412 $ 19,623 Investment securities 183,548 169,280 168,981 166,374 155,943 Loans and leases, net 705,209 686,318 648,006 631,821 629,489 Premises and equipment, net 16,499 16,257 16,295 16,507 16,802 Other assets 44,686 43,483 42,047 40,685 37,997 Total assets $ 964,624 $ 929,935 $ 896,346 $ 879,799 $ 859,854 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 200,936 $ 203,530 $ 197,355 $ 185,090 $ 174,282 Interest-bearing deposits 573,211 554,652 565,560 565,655 556,354 Total deposits 774,147 758,182 762,915 750,745 730,636 Short-term borrowings 59,289 55,141 19,250 15,885 12,984 FHLB advances 31,704 18,725 18,704 19,204 21,801 Other liabilities 8,625 8,077 7,330 6,729 7,442 Total liabilities 873,765 840,125 808,199 792,563 772,863 Shareholders' equity 90,859 89,810 88,147 87,236 86,991 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 964,624 $ 929,935 $ 896,346 $ 879,799 $ 859,854

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC. Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Selected returns and financial ratios Basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.73 $ 0.67 $ 0.61 Dividends per share $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE) 4.31 % 4.20 % 4.17 % 4.12 % 4.08 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.99 % 0.83 % 0.67 % 0.60 % 0.58 % Cost of funds 0.76 % 0.63 % 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.45 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.32 % 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.52 % 3.50 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.58 % 3.60 % 3.69 % 3.68 % 3.65 % Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 12.43 % 12.65 % 12.60 % 11.75 % 10.61 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 62.66 % 60.65 % 61.20 % 63.95 % 75.13 % Expense ratio 1.76 % 1.66 % 1.70 % 1.81 % 2.34 % Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Basic earnings per share $ 2.93 $ 2.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.90 $ 2.33 Dividends per share $ 0.98 $ 0.88 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE) 4.20 % 4.11 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.78 % 0.55 % Cost of funds 0.59 % 0.43 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.42 % 3.56 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.64 % 3.70 % Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 12.36 % 10.34 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 62.10 % 62.04 % Expense ratio 1.73 % 1.75 % Other financial data At period end: (dollars in thousands except per share data) Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Mar. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Interest income adjustment to FTE $ 718 $ 182 $ 175 $ 165 $ 322 Book value per share $ 24.89 $ 23.97 $ 23.68 $ 23.32 $ 23.40 Equity to assets 9.54 % 9.48 % 9.63 % 9.75 % 10.12 % Allowance for loan losses to: Total loans 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.44 % Non-accrual loans 2.27 x 2.63 x 3.45 x 3.24 x 2.67 x Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.54 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.66 % 0.79 % 0.73 % Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.05 % 0.26 % Capital Adequacy Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio 14.75 % 14.87 % 14.82 % 15.19 % 14.90 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.50 % 13.61 % 13.57 % 13.93 % 13.65 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.50 % 13.61 % 13.57 % 13.93 % 13.65 % Leverage ratio 9.79 % 9.93 % 10.02 % 9.98 % 9.91 %

Contacts: Daniel J. Santaniello Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer 570-504-8035 570-504-8000

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news "Companies" 08:57a CGI : reports $311.5M Q1 profit, up from $285.3M a year earlier AQ 08:55a SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB : announces it has successfully completed the committee review AQ 08:54a FARFETCH : releases exclusive capsule collection with Balenciaga AQ 08:54a ACNB CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 08:54a UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 08:54a Mobile-Security Pioneer Guardsquare, Riding the Digital Transformation Wave, Announces $29 Million Investment from Battery Ventures BU 08:53a EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K) AQ 08:53a Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Appoints Senior Management New CMO GL 08:52a EMIRATES NBD BANK : Petrol prices reduced in UAE for February AQ 08:52a APPLE : Services, wearables lift Apple in Q1; iPhone prices to be cut AQ