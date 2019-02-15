Log in
Fidelity D&D Bancorp : Local Bankers honored at annual Fidelity Bank Gala

02/15/2019 | 10:02am EST

Fidelity Bank honored three local Bankers for their achievements at its Gala on February 9 at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple. The event is an annual tradition for Fidelity Bank professionals. Michelle McMaster was named Banker of the Year. Mary Blasi was awarded Outstanding Service Partner, and James Igoe was recognized for Excellence in Customer Service.

Michelle McMaster, a resident of Olyphant, is the Branch Manager of the Financial Center office in Scranton with 15 years of service to the Fidelity Bank community. Prior to her current position, she served as a Customer Service Representative and Assistant Branch Manager. She was named Banker of the Year in honor of her commitment to her teammates, clients, shareholders, and community, and for her contributions in the areas of Relationship, Integrity, Commitment, Passion, Innovation, and Success.
Throughout her career, McMaster has gained vast knowledge of banking, and she is always willing to share her expertise. An active community volunteer, she is a member of the 2019 Leadership Lackawanna core class.

Mary Blasi, a resident of Dunmore, is the Deposit Operations Team Lead for the Bank. She was named Outstanding Service Partner for providing exceptional service to internal partners, delivering high quality work in a collaborative way, assisting in meeting the needs of service partners to develop and build client relationships, and forging internal relationships that result in strong, passionate teams. Specializing in IRAs, Blasi continually updates her knowledge in this area, and in other financial matters. She has been a vital part of the Fidelity Bank team for 14 years.

James Igoe, a resident of Scranton, is the Electronic Banking Specialist, with 5 years of service to Fidelity Bank. He was recognized for Excellence in Customer Service for providing exceptional service to all Fidelity clients, striving to deepen relationships through a professional, knowledgeable partnership, and bringing success to the bank through strong relationship management. Specializing in electronic banking processes, Igoe's colleagues and clients rely on his expertise in this area. He is also an active member of the community, donating his time to St. Francis Soup Kitchen, and volunteering as a member of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at his daughter's school.

Disclaimer

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 15:01:03 UTC
