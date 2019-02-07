Log in
Fidelity D&D Bancorp : Welcome to Financially Fit with Fidelity

02/07/2019 | 10:00am EST

Banking is so much more than finances. It's about relationships. It's about trust. It's about sharing information. It's about commitment to one's community.

Through this new blog, the Fidelity Bankers will share their expertise on a variety of topics as diverse as the communities we serve. From budgeting and saving, to debt reduction, first-time home buying, retirement planning - and everything in between - we'll explore strategies that you can start implementing today.

Fidelity Bankers have a deep understanding of clients' goals and challenges because we live and work in Northeastern Pennsylvania, too. We are parents and grandparents, brothers and sisters, neighbors, and friends, who want to help you achieve your life goals.

As we post information that you find useful, we encourage you to pay the financial goodwill forward, and share it with others. We're committed to building a solid foundation for future generations to grow and prosper, and we know you are, too.

Wishing you and yours a happy and healthy financial future!

Daniel J. Santaniello,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Fidelity Bank

Disclaimer

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 14:59:05 UTC
