Fidelity European Values Plc - Annual General Meeting Update

04/27/2020 | 08:37am EDT

Fidelity European Values PLC (“the Company”)

Annual General Meeting Arrangements

As previously announced, the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 12 May 2020 at Midday.

In response to the wide spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Stay at Home Measures were passed into law in England and Wales in March 2020, with immediate effect. These measures dictate that gatherings of more than two people are not permitted.

However, the legal requirement to hold an AGM remains in force and so the AGM will be convened at Midday on 12 May 2020 at Flat 2, Fidelity International, Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Tonbridge, Kent TN11 9DZ as previously disclosed in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.

As the attendance of more than two people at an AGM (other than where this is essential for work purposes) is not permitted under the Stay at Home Measures, not to mention unsafe for the attendees, the Chairman will exercise his statutory powers to exclude other attendees. This means that any of those whose presence is not ‘essential for work purposes’ will be excluded, once two people (including the Chairman) are present. The other member has already been contacted and has confirmed his attendance in person. Therefore, anyone who ignores the Stay at Home Measures and attempts to join the meeting will not be admitted.

It is not the Board’s intention to exclude or discount the views of the Company’s shareholders, but at present the health of all investors, workforce and officers must be paramount. The Board urges all shareholders to make use of the proxy form which was provided to all shareholders on the main register and, if they hold their shares via a nominee, to contact that company to lodge their voting instructions.

Any investor who has a question or comment can contact the Company Secretary on the telephone number below and she will relay those questions or comments to the Board.

Bonita Guntrip
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel:  01737 837320

27 April 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
