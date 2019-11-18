Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Fidelity European Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

11/18/2019 | 05:34am EST

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 18 November 2019  

Name of applicant: Fidelity European Values PLC
Name of scheme: Fidelity ISA and Fidelity Share Plan
Period of return: From: 18 May 2019 To: 17 November 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares – Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares – Fidelity Share Plan
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 300,000 ordinary 2.5p shares – Fidelity ISA
597,208 ordinary 2.5p shares – Fidelity Share Plan

   

Name of contact: Bonita Guntrip
Company Secretary
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Telephone number of contact: 01737 837320

© PRNewswire 2019
