Fidelity European Values Plc - Change of Name - Rescheduled

Fidelity European Values PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Change of Company Name Rescheduled

01 September 2020

It was previously announced in the Company’s Annual Results on 19 March 2020 that the Board had decided to change the Company’s name from Fidelity European Values PLC to Fidelity European Trust PLC, and that this would take effect following the requisite statutory filings, which were expected to be completed in time for the change to be effective from 12 May 2020.

Due to the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Company announced on 6 May 2020 that the change of name would be delayed until at least 30 September 2020 because of the disruption to same day filing at Companies House.

The Board now announces that the Company will change its name from Fidelity European Values PLC to Fidelity European Trust PLC with effect from 1 October 2020. A further announcement will follow in due course confirming that the change has successfully been executed.

In any event and as previously confirmed, the Company will retain its existing ticker (FEV.L), SEDOL (BK1PKQ9) and ISIN (GB00BK1PKQ95) following the change of name.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798