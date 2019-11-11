Fidelity European Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity European Values PLC (“the Company”)

Directorate Change

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Sir Ivan Rogers as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1stJanuary 2020. He will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement and Audit Committees of the Board.

Sir Ivan is a former British civil servant, formerly the Permanent Representative of the UK to the European Union for over three years until the beginning of 2017. Before that he was Chief European Union Advisor and Principal Private Secretary to one British prime minister and head of the Europe and Global Issues Secretariat for another. He was twice the UK’s G7/G8 Sherpa as well as the EU and G20 Sherpa. He has worked closely with and for both the UK government and EU institutions for the majority of his career. In addition to this, he spent five years in the private sector holding senior government banking roles for Citigroup UK and Barclays Capital.

As at the date of this announcement, Sir Ivan has no interest in the ordinary shares of the Company. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

As previously announced, after nearly ten years serving as a non-executive Director, Dr Robin Niblett will be stepping down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in May 2020.

Bonita Guntrip

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837320

11 November 2019