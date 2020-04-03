Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fidelity European Values Plc - Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:34am EDT

3 April 2020

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Values PLC announces that, as at 31 March 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security                % of gross assets

3i Group                                       1.673

Contact for queries:
Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aABG SUNDAL COLLIER : Company update, request for stand-still and summons to bondholders' meetings in dof subsea as
AQ
05:05aDOF : Company update, request for stand-still and summons to bondholders' meetings in dof subsea as
AQ
05:05aEPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:05aALSO : New ALSO as-a-service platform for healthcare service providers
EQ
05:01aDOMETIC : takes further precautionary measures for its Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 7, 2020
AQ
05:01aALFA LAVAL : withdraws its dividend proposal
AQ
05:01aKESKO : adjusts its operations due to the coronavirus epidemic
AQ
05:01aMETSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions
AQ
05:01aMASTERCARD : Learning @ Home with Girls4Tech(TM) Connect
AQ
05:01aDISCOVERY : 'MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME' DELIVERS DOUBLE DIGIT RATINGS GROWTH FOR HGTV - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group