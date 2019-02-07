Fidelity® Expands Model Portfolios Line-up with Two New Income Models Leveraging Both ETFS and Mutual Funds

Fidelity Investments®, one of the largest and most
diversified global financial services firms with $6.7 trillion in client
assets1, today launched the Fidelity® Bond Income
Model Portfolio and Fidelity Multi-Asset Income Model Portfolio, the
first models offered by Fidelity to include ETFs, along with active and
passive mutual funds.
The new models aim to generate a high level of income while focusing on
managing risk through fixed income and multi-asset class investing. They
expand upon Fidelity’s existing model portfolios launched in 2018, which
offer total return solutions within specific levels of risk.
According to the Social Security Administration, individuals will be
responsible for the majority of their income in retirement, with 62
percent of income expected to come from their own sources versus 38
percent coming from outside sources, such as social security or pensions.2
With these new models, Fidelity provides financial advisors with the
ability to help their clients who are approaching retirement or already
retired to address the challenge of planning for income before and
during retirement.
“We’re always looking for new ways to help advisors serve their clients.
These income models are designed to address an even broader range of
clients’ investment needs,” said Matt Goulet, senior vice president,
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management®. “It’s a natural
extension of Fidelity’s expertise as a retirement leader, serving more
than 30 million retirement accounts.”
The Fidelity Bond Income Model Portfolio uses fixed income, investing
primarily in debt securities, allocating across four general investment
categories: high yield securities, preferred stock, U.S. Government, and
emerging market securities. The Fidelity Multi-Asset Income Model
Portfolio uses different asset classes for additional diversification
and total return benefits. It invests primarily in income-producing
securities, allocating among equity and debt securities, including
common and preferred stock, U.S. Government debt, high yield debt
securities, emerging market debt, and floating rate securities.
These new income model portfolios build on Fidelity’s heritage of fixed
income and multi-asset class investing, in addition to Fidelity’s 70
years of investing and portfolio management experience and 30 years of
experience managing models. Fidelity’s other model portfolios include
the Fidelity Target Allocation Model Portfolios, which seek to combine
Fidelity active and passive mutual funds to enhance potential for excess
return, and the Fidelity Target Allocation Index-Focused Model
Portfolios, primarily invested in Fidelity index mutual funds, making
them some of the lowest cost models available.
The models enhance Fidelity’s current line-up of portfolio capabilities,
which include insights from the Capital Markets Strategy team, a robust
thought leadership program on portfolio construction, portfolio
evaluations with the Portfolio Quick Check diagnostic tool and
consultation from the Portfolio Construction Guidance team.
Fidelity Model Portfolios are available to advisors at broker-dealers,
registered investment advisors, banks, and insurance companies. Nearly
100 advisory firms have access to Fidelity Model Portfolios through
turnkey platforms. Advisors can also receive model updates directly from
Fidelity. For more information, please visit go.fidelity.com/models.
873706.1.0
© 2019 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
1 As of December 31, 2018.
2 Social Security
Administration, Income of the Aged Chartbook, 2014 (released April
2016), based on highest quintile of $72,129.
“30 million retirement
accounts”: Analysis based on 22,600 corporate defined contribution plans
and 16.2 million participants as of December 31, 2018. These figures
include the advisor-sold market, but exclude the tax-exempt market.
Excluded from the behavioral statistics are non-qualified defined
contribution plans and plans for Fidelity’s own employees.
