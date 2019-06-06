Fidelity® Institutional Announces Fidelity Managed Account XchangeSM (FMAX), a Comprehensive, Streamlined Wealth Management Platform

Fidelity® Institutional today announced that it will
launch Fidelity Managed Account XchangeSM (FMAX), a
comprehensive wealth management platform that will consist of advisory
tools, programs and services, and investments products from Fidelity and
other leading asset managers.
As the demand for managed accounts grows rapidly, with $5.7 trillion in
AUM in Q2 2017 and projections to hit $8.1 trillion by 2020,1
Fidelity is expanding its offering in this space to help meet the
evolving needs of wealth management firms – from registered investment
advisors to broker-dealer firms to family offices – and their clients.
“There’s been a clear shift in demand toward both planning-led
experiences and fee-based business models, and managed accounts can help
advisors deliver on both,” said Anthony Rochte, head of Fidelity
Institutional’s Investments and Technology Group. “Fidelity is building
on our significant experience and proven success in the managed accounts
space with this new offering, which should make it easier for advisors
to efficiently access and manage a range of investment solutions from
both Fidelity and third-party providers.”
Streamlined, End-to-End Solution Delivered through Leading FinTech
Capabilities
FMAX is expected to begin rolling out in 2020 and will enable advisors
to develop and deliver advisory solutions to their clients. The platform
will offer distinct end-to-end advisory capabilities and leverage deep
integrations between WealthscapeSM, eMoney Advisor, LLC and
Envestnet, enabling advisors to plan, propose, invest and report in one
streamlined workflow.
FMAX will offer advisors the ability to guide their clients through
every life stage, beginning with their first investing experience and
continuing through when they have potentially accumulated more wealth.
Advisors will be able to offer clients a full continuum of service,
ranging from digital to full-service, and personalize their offerings
based on their capabilities and preferences. Over time, the platform is
expected to also offer the flexibility to support both planning-oriented
and non-planning managed account users, with digital services offered
through Fidelity Automated Managed Platform (AMP), Fidelity’s
award-winning, planning-led digital advice solution co-developed with
eMoney.
Leading Investment Solutions
FMAX is open architecture and is expected to offer a combination of
proprietary Fidelity managed account and model portfolio solutions, as
well as solutions from leading third-party strategists and product
providers. Existing Fidelity models and future offerings are expected to
be accessible through FMAX. It will also offer Fidelity’s advisory
support and consulting capabilities.
“Investors are increasingly looking to their advisors for holistic
planning, and Fidelity will help them provide that through the combined
power of FMAX with industry leading planning, managed account technology
and brokerage integrations,” said Gary Gallagher, head of Investment and
Managed Solutions for Fidelity Institutional. “The platform will make it
easier for advisors to work with a range of managed account solutions,
streamlining the money management function and freeing advisors up to
spend more time and energy on financial planning and other value-adds
for their clients.”
Robust Service and Support
FMAX users will be supported by Fidelity's advisory consulting and
support capabilities, which include a dedicated deployment and services
team for inquiries and issue resolution, and a streamlined contracting
and implementation process. The creation of a new registered Investment
Adviser, Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC, will enable Fidelity
to manage the full FMAX client experience and provide a unified service
model.
Fidelity expects to begin rolling out FMAX to wealth management firms in
2020. For more information, advisors can contact their Fidelity
relationship manager.
About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity’s mission is to inspire
better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and
businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $7.6 trillion,
including managed assets of $2.7 trillion as of April 30, 2019, we focus
on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more
than 30 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses
manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500
financial advisory firms with investment and technology solutions to
invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for more than 70 years,
Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the
long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity
Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about.
For investment professional use only.
to the public as sales material in any form.
The content provided herein is general in nature and is for
informational purposes only. This information is not individualized and
is not intended to serve as the primary or sole basis for your decisions
as there may be other factors you should consider. Fidelity Clearing &
Custody Solutions does not provide financial or investment advice. You
should conduct your own due diligence and analysis based on your
specific needs.
eMoney Advisor LLC is a Fidelity Investments company and an affiliate of
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC and National Financial Services LLC.
Third party marks are the property of their respective owners; all other
marks are the property of FMR LLC. Third parties referenced herein are
independent companies and are not affiliated with Fidelity Investments.
Listing them does not suggest a recommendation or endorsement by
Fidelity Investments.
Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® provides clearing,
custody or other brokerage services through National Financial Services
LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC. Members NYSE, SIPC. 200 Seaport
Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210.
885936.1.0
© 2019 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
1 Industry data is from Cerulli Associates, as of June 30,
2017.
