Fidelity Investments :'® Women Talk Money Virtual Series Welcomes New York Times Best-Selling Author Eve Rodsky for a Live Conversation About Work, Life and Financial Freedom

06/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Fidelity Investments’ weekly live Q&A series, Women Talk Money, has been attracting thousands of women across the country to talk and learn about the best ways to manage finances for greater peace of mind in today’s economic environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005647/en/

On Wednesday, June 24, Fidelity welcomes Eve Rodsky, New York Times bestselling author of Fair Play, featured Hello Sunshine author and contributor at Thrive, for a candid conversation about balancing increasing idea demands and how to more effectively prioritize personal and financial goals.

Rodsky will join the Fidelity team to discuss how short-term decision making at home can have long-term economic impacts for women, providing tips on how to create clearly-defined roles and expectations at home and set up better systems to address work, life and financial responsibilities in our increasingly busy lives. Viewers will also be able to submit questions for the panel.

WHO:

 
  • Eve Rodsky, New York Times best-selling author and creator of Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live), a time-and anxiety-saving system that offers couples a completely new way to divvy up domestic responsibilities.
  • Lorna Kapusta, Head of Women Investors at Fidelity
  • Sangeeta Moorjani, Executive Leader, Workplace Investing at Fidelity

WHAT:

 

Each week, Fidelity’s Women Talk Money provides an open forum to share insights and real-time answers to women’s most pressing financial concerns. The upcoming conversation with Eve Rodsky will cover topics including:

 

  • Personal and financial impacts of recent changes in women’s lives, including leaving the workforce
  • Action steps for better balance across work, home and financial planning
  • Creating good habits to help reach goals for yourself and your loved ones

WHEN:

 

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00-12:30 p.m. ET

 

WHERE:

 

This episode is part of a weekly virtual series that is available to everyone. Online registration is free and provides a Zoom link and calendar hold for Wednesdays at 12:00 p.m. ET. Previous episodes are available online, covering topics ranging from financial fundamentals savings for retirement, building a financial plan and working with a financial advisor.

About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $8.1 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.3 trillion as of May 31, 2020, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 32 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 institutions with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

Fidelity Investments, Eve Rodsky, Fair Play, Hello Sunshine and Thrive are not affiliated.

Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917

935094.1.0
©2020 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
