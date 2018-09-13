Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fidelity Investments winds down $3.5 billion index fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:41pm CEST
A sign marks a Fidelity Investments office in Boston

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments is winding down a fund that had more than $3 billion in assets last year, with the Boston-based money manager citing an overlap in holdings of other funds used in its target-date products to explain the rare move.

The Fidelity Series 100 Index Fund is one of about 30 funds that make up the target-date portfolios in the Fidelity Freedom Funds. It had $3.5 billion in assets late last year, but money managers at Fidelity have been winding down its assets in recent months.

The Fidelity Freedom 2060 Fund, for example, has 9 different funds that hold shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc, including the Series 100 Index Fund, according to Fidelity disclosures.

At the end of May, the Series 100 Index Fund's largest holding was Apple, which accounted for nearly 7 percent of its assets, according to disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The management team felt that the combination of other series funds would achieve the desired portfolio characteristics, and have been reducing exposure to Series 100 Index," Fidelity spokesman Adam Banker said on Thursday.

The Series 100 Index Fund accounted for only 0.02 percent of the assets in the Fidelity Freedom 2020 Fund at the end of July. Fidelity's investor website no longer provides information on the Series 100 Index Fund.

(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:18pLATHAM & WATKINS LLP : New York Partner Recognized for Excellence
PU
12:18pU S MARINES CORPS : Fiscal year 2019 (fy19) selected marine corps reserve (smcr) lateral move (latmov), career progression military occupational specialty (mos) and mos proficiency training programs
PU
12:13pBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : July 2018 Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI)
PU
12:13pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : .S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry Meets With Rssian Minister of Energy, Alexander Novak
PU
12:12pECB Lowers Growth Forecasts as It Confirms Stimulus Taper -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:08pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Fiji Implements the IMF's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System
PU
12:07pU.S. Dollar Slides as Inflation Falls Short of Expectations
DJ
12:04pHighlights - Draghi comments at ECB press conference
RE
11:58aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : says staple crops processing zones will transform African agriculture
PU
11:57aU.S. consumer prices rise slowly; jobless claims near 49-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
5Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.