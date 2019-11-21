Log in
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

11/21/2019 | 11:07am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights yes
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name 1607 Capital Partners, LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Richmond, VA United States
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
Northern Trust            7,029,922
Bny Mellon            4,622,921
State Street            1,657,801
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: November 20, 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): November 21, 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.99% 9.99% 133,217,090
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 10.89% 10.89%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003328555 13,310,644 9.99%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 13,310,644 9.99%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Bryan Huntley, CCO
804-525-1741

   

Place of completion Richmond, VA
Date of completion 11/21/19

   

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)
E-Mail
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Contact address
E-Mail
Phone number / Fax number
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email

address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.


© PRNewswire 2019
