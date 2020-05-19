Log in
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Result of AGM

05/19/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC - Results of the Annual General Meeting

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

At the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 19 May 2020, all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands.  The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

-     to renew the Directors’ authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

-     to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

-     to renew the Company’s authority to purchase up to 19,870,042 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board.  This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 7 April 2020

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com.  The Board notes that a significant minority of votes were received against resolution 4 - the re-election of Philip Kay.  The Board will be engaging with shareholders on the issues reflected by this vote.  An update on these discussions will be provided in the interim results.

The Portfolio Manager’s AGM presentation is available on the Company’s website at: http://fidelity.co.uk/japan

Contact for queries:

Natalia de Sousa, Company Secretary

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837 846


© PRNewswire 2020
