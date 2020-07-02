Log in
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

07/02/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces today that on 2 July 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 15,000 of its own shares at a price of 172.5 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 136,161,695 of which 4,704,450 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 131,457,245.

The above figure (131,457,245) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846


© PRNewswire 2020
