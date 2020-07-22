Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces today that on 22 July 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 12,500 of its own shares at a price of 178.75 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 136,161,695 of which 4,926,450 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 131,234,745.

The above figure (131,234,745) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pKELT EXPLORATION : IIROC Trading Halt - KEL
AQ
12:46pMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Fact sheet announcement
PU
12:46pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 22 July 2020
PU
12:46pRetail sales rebound, but remain below pre-pandemic levels
PU
12:46pText of a Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations
PU
12:46pNORDSON : Titan Circuits Chooses Nordson SELECT Selective Soldering Equipment
PU
12:46pSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share
PR
12:46pCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market (2020-2024) | Booming E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:45pAALBERTS N.V. : Aalberts accelerates strategy ‘focused acceleration'
GL
12:45pValneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group