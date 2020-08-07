Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 11:57am EDT

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces today that on 7 August 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 10,002 of its own shares at a price of 175.9999 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 136,161,695 of which 5,077,952 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 131,083,743.

The above figure (131,083,743) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pVSE CORPORATION REBRANDS SUBSIDIARY : Wheeler Fleet Solutions
PU
12:19pHonoring the History and Value of Grazing on the National Forests and Grasslands
PU
12:18pSABINE ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:18pEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:17pCHILEAN METALS : Terminates Tiris Transaction
AQ
12:16pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)
BU
12:16pHarnessing Social Media Data To Boost Brand Loyalty For a German Auto Manufacturer – A Social Media Analytics Success Story
BU
12:16pAON : Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group