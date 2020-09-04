Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces today that on 04 September 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 30,467 of its own shares at a price of 182.541 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 136,161,695 of which 5,351,260 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 130,810,435.

The above figure (130,810,435) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pSt Kitts and Nevis Restricts 37th Independence Day Celebrations to Respect COVID-19 Measures
PR
12:56pMORGAN STANLEY : Announces Revision to Stress Capital Buffer
BU
12:55pAMERICAN SOFTWARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:55p“EU must support Irish Lobster Fishers following removal of US lobster tariff” – Chris MacManus MEP
PU
12:53pPioneering Data Analytics Company, Business Laboratory, LLC, Acquired by Valedor Partners
BU
12:51pPOPULAR, INC. : Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities
BU
12:50pNWFCU Foundation Donates $20,000 to Northern Virginia Community College
BU
12:50pLions Bay Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Update on Completion of Production and Start of Dosing in BioVaxys' Preclincal Study Of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine
NE
12:46pTruworths to close around half of British shoe chain Office's stores
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group