Fidelity Launches Charitable Giving Program for Plan Sponsors and Their Employees

In response to the growing percentage of employees who want to work for
a socially-responsible company, Fidelity Investments®, a
broadly diversified financial services company with more than $7.3
trillion in client assets, announced theintroduction of the
Fidelity Workplace Giving program. The new program allows employers to
integrate charitable giving into their current benefits program, while
offering employees a way to easily manage their philanthropic activities.
A recent study1 has shown employees are increasingly
interested in working for organizations that are socially responsible
(e.g., actively engage employees in recycling programs) and offer
benefits such as volunteer opportunities or charitable giving programs.
Among millennials, this is especially true – the study1 also
indicated more than three quarters (79 percent) prefer to work for a
socially responsible company and nearly two-thirds (64 percent) won’t
take a job if a potential employer doesn’t have strong corporate social
responsibility (CSR) practices.
Leveraging Fidelity’s 25 years of experience in charitable giving,
Fidelity Workplace Giving streamlines charitable giving activities for
employees by allowing them to give directly through their workplace, and
gives employers a centralized administrative process and a clearer way
to measure employee engagement and impact.
“Employers increasingly recognize the importance of offering benefits
that contribute to the total well-being of their workforce, especially
charitable giving programs,” said Kevin Barry, president of Workplace
Investing at Fidelity Investments. “However, it’s often difficult for
employers to easily integrate these programs into their benefits
platform. Fidelity Workplace Giving enables companies to provide access
to a charitable giving option alongside other company benefits,
increasing employee engagement and helping employees better understand
how charitable giving fits into their overall financial picture.”
Workplace Giving Makes It Easy for Employers to Measure Engagement
and Impact of Giving
Rather than managing the administrative burden of a separate,
third-party solution to coordinate charitable giving, the Fidelity
Workplace Giving program seamlessly integrates into an employer’s
current benefits platform, which allows companies to easily measure the
activity and gauge the impact of a program. In addition, companies can
more easily configure and automate company matching gifts, which may
encourage increased giving among employees.
One company2 that has elected to add the Fidelity Workplace
Giving program to their benefit platform is Waters Corporation, a
specialty measurement company headquartered in Milford, Mass. According
to Mark McAuliffe, Director of Global Philanthropy, Waters Corporation,
“It was important for Waters to choose a philanthropic partner with a
keen understanding of the important connection between financial
well-being and charitable giving. Fidelity has a long history of
fiduciary responsibility, technical innovation and exemplary customer
care. Their vision for the Workplace Giving platform gave us confidence
they can provide our employees with the best experience for them and the
charitable causes they hold dear.”
Employees Benefit from Easy-to-Use Experience, Integration with Other
Workplace Benefits
Fidelity Workplace Giving addresses several issues that have
traditionally made it challenging for employees to actively engage in
charitable giving. The Workplace Giving platform gives employees access
to hundreds of thousands of charities aggregated into a single view that
can be sorted by name, industry or cause, and workers can pre-set or
select the amount they want to donate. Employee donations can be
one-time or recurring, and delivered by the employee’s preferred method
(e.g., credit card, bank transfer). And since Workplace Giving is part
of an employee’s benefits platform, they can weave charitable giving
into their overall financial wellness strategy, alongside other
financial vehicles such as their 401(k), health savings account or 529
plan. Fidelity’s objective is to provide a holistic workplace
philanthropy platform that supports giving as well as volunteer programs.
“Fidelity Workplace Giving provides workers with a modern, user-friendly
experience and offers access to a broad selection of charities,” added
Barry. “When charitable giving is made easier and more transparent,
employees are more likely to engage, which will ultimately contribute to
greater corporate responsibility and a more positive impact on the
community.”
About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better
outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under
administration of $7.3 trillion, including managed assets of $2.6
trillion as of February 28, 2019, we focus on meeting the unique needs
of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 30 million people
invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit
programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 financial advisory firms
with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’
money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than
40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our
customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about.
