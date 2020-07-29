Fidelity Launches Fidelity Spire – Free Innovative Mobile App That Helps Young Adults Achieve Their Money Goals

Fidelity Helps Keep More Money in Your Pocket: App Referral Bonus on Sign-Up, Plus Simple Subscription-Based Price with Robo Advisor

Fidelity Investments®, a diversified financial services firm with $8.3 trillion that is committed to inspiring better futures for customers of all ages, announces the launch of Fidelity Spire℠, a free mobile app that provides a simplified design and an innovative decision-making tool to help young adults achieve their financial goals.

Fidelity Spire is designed to inspire young adults to stay focused, motivated and informed when making money decisions by enabling users to plan, save and invest more easily for short- and long-term goals. The simple but powerful mobile experience lets users:

Set goals and track progress: Through an intuitive interface, users select what they are saving for, the amount they need, and when they’d like to reach their goal - allowing them to track their progress and align an account to their goal’s timeline.

With a unique “one touch” decision tool, users can immediately see the long-term impact of allocating more money toward one goal versus another. Access to simplified investing pricing: Users are able to explore investing options, such as the award-winning Fidelity Go ® robo advisor 1 to manage the investing for them. Unlike competitor offerings with minimum requirements and higher subscription fees, this offering has no account opening minimums, comes with a low $3/month subscription-based price and portfolios comprised of zero expense ratio funds.

“At a time when our relationship with money can feel overwhelming, Fidelity Spire is designed to put young adults in control of their money decisions with a mobile experience that is easy to navigate, convenient, and even fun,” said Kelly Lannan, vice president, Young Investors, Fidelity Investments. “Many of our younger customers are strong savers, but they tell us it feels intimidating to start investing. While the app is free, for those ready to take the next step – they can feel reassured that investing can come with professional help at an affordable price.”

To thank new users and give them a small jumpstart in reaching their goals, Fidelity is offering $5 sign-up and referral bonuses. Once qualified for a $5 signup bonus, the user is eligible to refer friends to get five additional $5 referral bonuses and earn up to $30 total in bonuses.2

It Matters Where Your Money Is

Fidelity Spire enables users to save, plan, set short- and long-term goals, and invest. As with any financial goal, time horizon and choice of account type are key considerations. Fidelity Spire currently makes it easy to link goals to two different types of Fidelity accounts. For a short-term goal established in Fidelity Spire, the Fidelity® Cash Management account, with no fees or minimum balances, and ATM fee reimbursement, can be a powerful option. For long-term goals, with the opportunity for investment growth over time, users can decide whether to invest on their own, or enroll in a service that does the investing for them like Fidelity Go.

In keeping with Fidelity Spire’s simplicity and value, Fidelity Go is moving to a subscription pricing of $3/month for accounts with a balance of $10,000 to $49,9993. For accounts with a balance of less than $10,000, Fidelity Go will be free of any advisory fees. With this clear approach to pricing, Fidelity continues to eliminate the complexity of investing. Fidelity is the only brokerage firm to offer the combination of zero online commissions for stocks and ETFs trades, zero account fees, zero account minimums to open a retail brokerage account, zero investment minimums, zero expense ratio index mutual funds available directly to retail investors, and fractional share trading for stocks and ETFs.

“I graduated from college during the last recession and especially empathize with recent grads as we know many are struggling,” said Lannan. “Fidelity Spire was in development before the COVID-19 pandemic, but today’s reality has put a spotlight on the importance of learning, setting goals, investing efficiently and having an easy way to track progress. With Fidelity Spire, we want young investors to feel confident in their money smarts and ultimately live the lives they want.”

Download Fidelity Spire for Apple iOS or Android™, or learn more by viewing a short demo video and visiting www.fidelity.com/spire.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $8.3 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.3 trillion as of June 30, 2020, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 32 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 institutions with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

*$0.00 commission applies to online U.S. equity trades and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in a Fidelity retail account only for Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC retail clients. Sell orders are subject to an activity assessment fee (from $0.01 to $0.03 per $1,000 of principal). Other exclusions and conditions may apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for details. Employee equity compensation transactions and accounts managed by advisors or intermediaries through Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® are subject to different commission schedules.

Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.

Keep in mind that investing involves risk. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time and you may gain or lose money.

Investing in bonds involves risk, including interest rate risk, inflation risk, credit and default risk, call risk, and liquidity risk.

Fidelity now offers the Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX), Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund (FZILX), Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund (FNILX), and Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund (FZIPX) available to individual retail investors who purchase their shares through a Fidelity brokerage account.

The Fidelity Cash Management Account is a brokerage account designed for spending and cash management. It is not intended to serve as your main account for securities trading.

Your Fidelity Cash Management account will automatically be reimbursed for all ATM fees charged by other institutions while using the Fidelity® Debit Card at any ATM.

Fidelity Go® provides discretionary investment management for a fee. Advisory services offered by Fidelity Personal and Workplace Advisors LLC (FPWA), a registered investment.

Third-party trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are the property of FMR LLC.

Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Contact Fidelity for a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing.

1 Fidelity Go ranked first as the Best Overall Robo by Backend Benchmarking™ in the Winter 2020 Edition of The Robo Ranking™, published on February 5, 2020. The Robo Ranking is a semiannual publication and this edition compared and ranked 18 different robo advisors. Backend Benchmarking created its rankings by having an account established with each robo advisor and using account data as part of its scoring methodology, which included evaluating each robo advisor's platform, services, features, costs and portfolio performance. The ranking by Backend Benchmarking in The Robo Ranking should not be construed as an endorsement of Fidelity Go by any client nor is it representative of any client’s experience, evaluation or opinion of Fidelity Go. The third-party trademarks and service marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

2 Sign up bonus is valid for individuals who download the Fidelity Spire app, sign-in and link a goal with an eligible Fidelity Cash Management account between July 14, 2020 and August 31, 2020. Once a user qualifies for the sign-up bonus, they may send a referral link and receive a $5 bonus with a maximum bonus of $25, for each prospective user that downloads the app and registers via the referral link. Registration must take place between July 15, 2020 and September 7th, 2020 and a limit of 5 referral bonuses per user ($25) applies. Eligible accounts for this offer only include Fidelity Cash Management Accounts. The bonus will be paid directly to the eligible account. No purchase or investment required to receive the sign-up or referral bonus.

3 A 0.35% advisory fee is charged for Fidelity Go balances above $50,000 as of August 1, 2020.

