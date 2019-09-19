Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fidelity® Nasdaq Composite Index® Tracking Stock Fund Declares Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

Fidelity Investments® announced today that the Fidelity® Nasdaq Composite Index® Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ: ONEQ) will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share from net investment income. The dividend will be paid on September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 20, 2019.

About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $7.7 trillion, including managed assets of $2.8 trillion as of August 31, 2019, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 30 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 financial advisory firms with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for more than 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about.

Before investing, consider the ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Contact Fidelity for a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully.

ETFs may trade at a discount to their NAV and are subject to the market fluctuations of their underlying investments.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk.

Differences between the index and the ETF's portfolio, as well as costs and expenses, may cause differences in performance.

The ETF is managed by Fidelity Management & Research Company. NASDAQ is the listing market; licensor of the index and provides marketing services for the ETF.

Consistent with its investment objective, the ETF may hire or terminate money managers at any time without prior shareholder approval. ETF shares are not individually redeemable from the fund. Shares, other than Creation Units, may be sold only through a broker and may be subject to brokerage commissions.

NASDAQ®, NASDAQ Composite®, and NASDAQ Composite Index® are registered trademarks of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (which with its Affiliates are the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Fidelity. The product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The product(s) are not issued, endorsed, or sold by the Corporations.

THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Fidelity, Fidelity Investments, Fidelity Investments and the Pyramid Design logo and ONEQ are registered service marks of FMR LLC.

Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC
900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917

900670.1.0
© 2019 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31pSWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC : . Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05:31pGREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pVIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:30pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sundial Growers Inc.– SNDL
GL
05:30pCEGEDIM : Release of its Half-Year Financial Report
GL
05:29pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pSTONEMOR PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pTHE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:28pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg Spars With Senators at Private D.C. Dinner -- Update
DJ
05:27pOTELCO : Telecommuting Tips and Tools
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement
5HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC : HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA : AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces the U.S. Department of Defens..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group