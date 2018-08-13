Log in
Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA): Global Market Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 07:44pm CEST

The "Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $63.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $117.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by raising demand for optimization in big data analytics, growth of Internet of Things (IoT), huge adoption of smart-phones and handheld devices, and growing adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Furthermore, growing demand of Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) in data processing, bandwidth in wireless networks, technological developments in FPGA design, and increasing demand for electronics components in the automotive sector are the major factors favouring the FPGA market growth.

However, the inability of FPGAs to substitute ASIC, ASSP and DSP devices, and lack of standardized verification techniques are restraining the FPGA market.

To decrease the response time of the circuits, FPGA circuits are being used in several industries such as consumer electronics, data processing, automobiles, aerospace & defense, telecom and other industries. Among these industries, telecom is expected to hold the major share with rising adoption of 3G, 4G, LTE & 5G services, increasing demand for smart-phones and high speed internet access across the regions.

Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) and flash-based FPGA technologies are expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period due to its non-volatile nature, low power consumption, reprogrammable and electrically erasable.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, By Technology

6 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, By Type

7 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, By Application

8 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market, By Node Size

9 Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • Achronix Semiconductor Corp
  • Intel Corporation
  • Microsemi Corporation
  • Xilinx
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • Cypress Semiconductor
  • Altera Corporation
  • Aeroflex Inc.
  • Atmel Corporation
  • Texas Instruments
  • Tabula
  • Quick logic Corporation
  • Cobham PLC
  • United Microelectronics Corporation
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
  • SiliconBlue Technologie
  • Silego
  • Globalfoundries
  • Celerix Technologies
  • Emupro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4twj8/field?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
