Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ and Elysian Brewing Company Deliver Beer-Infused Bratwurst That Wins on Taste and Originality

05/22/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Launching at Brat Fest in Wisconsin over Memorial Day weekend, this partnership provides distinctive new bratwurst product for the ever-growing plant-based category.

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”), the original maker of artisan plant-based meats and cheeses and a pioneer in the plant-based industry since 1997, is excited to announce its partnership with Seattle-based Elysian Brewing Company. Their long-standing connection in Seattle has led to the creation of the Field Roast Bratwurst, made with Elysian beer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005162/en/

Increasing consumer demand for plant-based products led Field Roast and Elysian Brewing to answer re ...

Increasing consumer demand for plant-based products led Field Roast and Elysian Brewing to answer requests for more choice with a bratwurst that is made with few and fresh simple ingredients. (Photo: Business Wire)

For those looking to try these delicious brats cooked by experts, fans can come down to Brat Fest, the world’s largest brat festival held in Wisconsin, offering all brat lovers—whether they’re vegan or carnivore—a flavorful experience over Memorial Day weekend.

Increasing consumer demand for plant-based products led Field Roast and Elysian Brewing to answer requests for more choice with a bratwurst that is made with few and fresh simple ingredients. These include fresh ground garlic, caramelized onions, caraway seeds, and Elysian beer, to pay homage to the origin of the bratwurst. This product has all-natural colors and flavors, no preservatives, and no GMOs.

This flavorful beer-infused Bratwurst will appeal to all with its distinctive beer taste and mouthwatering flavors. It is a great addition to an existing Field Roast artisan-inspired line that connects culinary tradition with its plant-based origins.

The Field Roast brand offers plant-based meat and cheese that pay homage to regionally-beloved spices and ingredients, incorporating big, bold flavors that create a complex, layered taste experience. The brand makes it its mission to use only the finest quality, all-natural, whole food ingredients such as grains, fresh-cut vegetables, herbs and legumes. All Field Roast® products are vegan and do not contain any animal ingredients.

“We are excited to partner with a company that shares our values of bringing the best quality products to customers, while consistently innovating,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We want to continue providing new options and keeping our plant-based values at the focus of everything we do. Teaming up with Elysian allows for us to innovate and excite a new fanbase.”

Three-time Large Brewpub of the Year winner at the Great American Beer Festival, Elysian Brewing Company opened their doors in 1996 when bold art and music defined Seattle. They carry this same spirit in the way they brew their beer—shaking up classic styles, using unusual ingredients, and learning from experimentation.

You can find the Elysian beer-infused Field Roast Bratwurst at Meijer stores in the Midwest and PCC Community Markets in Washington State. Availability at more retailers coming soon. The bratwurst will be sold and sampled at Brat Fest, the world’s largest brat festival held in Madison, Wisconsin, over Memorial Day weekend.

For more information on Field Roast, visit www.fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. To learn more about Elysian Brewing Company, visit www.elysianbrewing.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC is committed to shaping the future of plant-based foods. Established in 2018, the Company’s portfolio of leading plant-based protein brands includes Lightlife® and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, and is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Elysian Brewing Company

Elysian Brewing opened their doors in 1996 when bold art and music defined Seattle. They carry this same spirit in the way they brew their beer - shaking up classic styles, using unusual ingredients, and learning from experimentation. They push creativity beyond their brews. Each beer label is made by an in-house team who pull inspiration from design, photography, clay, paint, needlepoint, hell even the occasion tattoo. Have a beer at one of their three Seattle locations or check out www.elysianbrewing.com.


© Business Wire 2019
