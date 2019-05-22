Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ and Elysian Brewing Company Deliver Beer-Infused Bratwurst That Wins on Taste and Originality

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field
Roast”), the original maker of artisan plant-based meats and cheeses and
a pioneer in the plant-based industry since 1997, is excited to announce
its partnership with Seattle-based Elysian Brewing Company. Their
long-standing connection in Seattle has led to the creation of the Field
Roast Bratwurst, made with Elysian beer.
For those looking to try these delicious brats cooked by experts, fans
can come down to Brat Fest, the world’s largest brat festival held in
Wisconsin, offering all brat lovers—whether they’re vegan or carnivore—a
flavorful experience over Memorial Day weekend.
Increasing consumer demand for plant-based products led Field Roast and
Elysian Brewing to answer requests for more choice with a bratwurst that
is made with few and fresh simple ingredients. These include fresh
ground garlic, caramelized onions, caraway seeds, and Elysian beer, to
pay homage to the origin of the bratwurst. This product has all-natural
colors and flavors, no preservatives, and no GMOs.
This flavorful beer-infused Bratwurst will appeal to all with its
distinctive beer taste and mouthwatering flavors. It is a great addition
to an existing Field Roast artisan-inspired line that connects culinary
tradition with its plant-based origins.
The Field Roast brand offers plant-based meat and cheese that pay homage
to regionally-beloved spices and ingredients, incorporating big, bold
flavors that create a complex, layered taste experience. The brand makes
it its mission to use only the finest quality, all-natural, whole food
ingredients such as grains, fresh-cut vegetables, herbs and legumes. All
Field Roast® products are vegan and do not contain any animal
ingredients.
“We are excited to partner with a company that shares our values of
bringing the best quality products to customers, while consistently
innovating,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We
want to continue providing new options and keeping our plant-based
values at the focus of everything we do. Teaming up with Elysian allows
for us to innovate and excite a new fanbase.”
Three-time Large Brewpub of the Year winner at the Great American Beer
Festival, Elysian Brewing Company opened their doors in 1996 when bold
art and music defined Seattle. They carry this same spirit in the way
they brew their beer—shaking up classic styles, using unusual
ingredients, and learning from experimentation.
You can find the Elysian beer-infused Field Roast Bratwurst at Meijer
stores in the Midwest and PCC Community Markets in Washington State.
Availability at more retailers coming soon. The bratwurst will be
sold and sampled at Brat Fest, the world’s largest brat festival held in
Madison, Wisconsin, over Memorial Day weekend.
About Greenleaf Foods, SPC
Greenleaf Foods, SPC is committed to shaping the future of plant-based
foods. Established in 2018, the Company’s portfolio of leading
plant-based protein brands includes Lightlife® and Field Roast Grain
Meat Co.™. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, and is a wholly
owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
About Elysian Brewing Company
Elysian Brewing opened their doors in 1996 when bold art and music
defined Seattle. They carry this same spirit in the way they brew their
beer - shaking up classic styles, using unusual ingredients, and
learning from experimentation. They push creativity beyond their brews.
Each beer label is made by an in-house team who pull inspiration from
design, photography, clay, paint, needlepoint, hell even the occasion
tattoo. Have a beer at one of their three Seattle locations or check out www.elysianbrewing.com.
