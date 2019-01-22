Log in
Field office sales and sales management positions have similar turnover rates to sales support and service-type positions, finds Eastbridge's latest report

01/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

AVON, Conn., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most carriers experienced turnover rates of all field positions of 20 percent or less in the last few years, and surprisingly, sales and sales management positions have turnover rates similar to sales support and service-type positions. 

Most carriers participating in Eastbridge’s study, Field Structures in Voluntary Companies, report that their field offices sell and support the sale of multiple lines of business, typically both voluntary and employer-paid products. Field office configurations do vary widely among respondents, with the number and type of staff in each office being the main differentiator between “full” and “satellite” office configurations. In addition, carriers with a larger number of field offices commonly have more management staff located in those offices as opposed to the home office.

Additionally, field offices have primary responsibility for employer sales calls, account relationship management, client renewals and cross-selling, while the home office typically handles the account set-up, sales and proposal support. Both parties tend to collaborate frequently on new-hire enrollments, along with other entities such as brokers, employers, enrollment companies and platform providers.  

In addition to these topics, the report looks at:

  • Plans for adding or consolidating field offices in the next 12 to 18 months.
  • Plans for adding new field office positions in the next year.
  • Performance measurement by position.
  • Compensation by position.

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, e-mail info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: 
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560




© GlobeNewswire 2019
