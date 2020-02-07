Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Ecoark Holdings, Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ZEST).

If you are a shareholder of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:

https://fksfirm.com/investigation-ecoark-holdings-inc/ 

or contact William J. Fields, via email at wfields@fksfirm.com or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
William J. Fields
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aFABRIZIO FREDA : Coronavirus Cuts Chinese Tourism, and Luxury Retailers Suffer
DJ
07:36aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aA Premium Cultivation Approach, Growth with a Higher Purpose -- CFN Media
NE
07:35aFirst-of-Its-Kind HIV and Advocacy Needs Assessment Launches on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
GL
07:34aP I A C A : Aviation minister touts PIA revenues
AQ
07:34aMOODY : predicts 'stable outlook' for 5 Pakistani banks
AQ
07:34aDESCON OXYCHEM : denies partnership or alliance agreement with Tetra Pak
AQ
07:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Buy-Back Announcements
PU
07:33aANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX AND/OR OTHER AUTHORITIES : :requirement to perform quarterly announcement
PU
07:33aARDAGH S A : Form Type SC 13G/A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group