Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Kemper Corporation for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:21am EDT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR).

If you are a shareholder of Kemper Corporation and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at: https://fksfirm.com/investigation-kemper-corporation/ or contact William J. Fields, via email at wfields@fksfirm.com or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
William J. Fields
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:54aVBL Therapeutics Announces Positive Outcome of the Interim Analysis in the OVAL Phase 3 Ovarian Cancer Pivotal Study
AQ
07:53aLLOYDS BANKING : Bank announces new measures to support retail customers
PU
07:53aJAMES FISHER AND SONS : Covid-19 update 26 March 2020
PU
07:53aRPS : The benefits of implementing a wellbeing programme in the workplace
PU
07:53aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 2019 Annual Financial Report
PU
07:53aKINETIC GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07:52aROYAL MAIL : union says postal company has put turnaround plan on hold
RE
07:52aCANON : celebrates 17th consecutive year of No.1 share of global interchangeable-lens digital camera market
AQ
07:51aTELIA : to give updated 2020 outlook as soon as possible due to increased uncertainty as COVID-19 impacts TV & Media unit - Board of Directors adjust 2019 dividend proposal
AQ
07:51aANGKOR RESOURCES : To Issue Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Information related to the explanatory documentation f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group