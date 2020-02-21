Log in
Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Security Devices International Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims

02/21/2020 | 11:35am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Security Devices International Inc. (SDEV).

If you are a shareholder of Security Devices International Inc. and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:

https://fksfirm.com/investigation-security-devices-international-inc/              

or contact Christopher J. Kupka, via email at ckupka@fksfirm.com or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
Christopher J. Kupka
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
