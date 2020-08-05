Fierce Healthcare Honors PartsSource Pro® as a Finalist for the Fierce Innovation Awards – Healthcare Edition 2020

Comprehensive clinical resource platform increases the availability and quality of patient care through evidence-based decision support across the medical device supply chain

PartsSource® announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards – Healthcare Edition 2020, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of Fierce Healthcare. The annual competition highlights companies that demonstrate innovative solutions with the greatest potential to reduce costs, engage patients, or revolutionize the healthcare industry.

PartsSource Pro was recognized as a finalist in the category of Financial/Operational Solutions for its impact on streamlining clinical operations and increasing the quality and cost effectiveness of medical equipment maintenance and purchasing. The company’s powerful data analytics and marketplace platform improves quality and cost outcomes and drives compliance and best practices for thousands of leading health systems.

The first-of-its-kind service is powered by PRECISION Procurement®, a proprietary technology leveraging over 15 years of longitudinal data to give healthcare technology management (HTM) and supply chain teams instant access to the highest quality clinical resources at the point of purchase.

“We are honored to be a finalist for the Fierce Innovation Awards. PartsSource Pro is driving the digital transformation of the hospital medical device supply chain, and based on the cost, quality and resiliency challenges the healthcare industry has faced due to COVID-19, that is exactly the direction the industry needs to head,” said Philip Settimi MSE, MD, President and CEO of PartsSource. “Prior to joining PartsSource I spent 10 years building EMRs, decision-support systems and connected medical devices. The evidence-based, data-driven and software-enabled principles which generate reliable and reproducible outcomes were the driving force behind the innovation for PartsSource Pro, and I could not be prouder of the impact we are having at thousands of hospitals across the U.S.”

The cloud-based PartsSource Pro platform combines best practices and analytics dashboards to maximize medical equipment uptime, increase productivity and reduce costs, resulting in top-quartile performance for HTM teams in over 1,200 hospitals across the U.S. The average PartsSource Pro hospital benefits from an additional 179 days of equipment uptime per year due to the service’s ability to prevent significant quality failures. Equipment uptime increases capacity to serve patients and prevents lost revenue for hospitals that are already challenged by declining operating budgets.

PartsSource Pro delivers the following proven outcomes for hospitals:

6x fewer returns of purchased products due to poor quality

95% reduction in order process time, from request to payment

Immediate cost reduction, depending on the scope of assets included in the program

Winners will be announced in the 2020 Innovation Report set to publish by Fierce Healthcare on Monday, September 14.

