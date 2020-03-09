FierceMedTech Names BioVentrix as One of Its “Fierce 15” Companies of 2019

BioVentrix, Inc., developer of the first hybrid transcatheter device for left ventricular remodeling after a heart attack, today announced that it has been named by FierceMedTech as one of the “Fierce 15” for 2019, designating it as one of the most promising private medtech companies in the industry.

The company offers Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement, or the LIVE™ Therapy, which uses the Revivent TC™ Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System to exclude scar tissue on the left ventricle that has occurred from a heart attack so the healthy portion of the heart can operate more efficiently. Micro-anchors are implanted and designed to remodel the heart to a more normal shape and size and reduce wall stress, which has been shown to improve blood flow throughout the body.1

“Bioventrix is honored to be named among the ‘Fierce 15’ of 2019,” said Kenneth Miller, BioVentrix CEO and president. “This recognition reflects the significance and potential of the LIVE Therapy for the treatment of ischemic heart failure, the number-one cause of mortality worldwide. Designated by the FDA as a Breakthrough Device, the LIVE Therapy is the only option available commercially or in clinical trials that can less invasively exclude scar tissue on the left ventricle and reshape the heart.“

The Revivent TC system has received the CE Mark and is commercially available in Europe, where adoption is expanding. The company is also currently enrolling patients in the European REVIVE-HF post-market study, a randomized, controlled, prospective, multi-center, dual-arm study evaluating the Revivent TC system against Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy. The study is expected to enroll 180 patients. For more information on the REVIVE-HF Trial, please click here.

In the U.S., the company is currently enrolling patients in its pivotal trial of the Revivent TC system, the ALIVE Trial. For more information on the ALIVE Trial, please click here. View a testimonial from a U.S. patient who has received the Revivent TC system here.

Reaching a network of over 90,000 medtech industry professionals, FierceMedTech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world each year for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of a company’s technology, partnerships, venture backers and competitive market position. This year’s full list can be viewed here.

“One of the true joys of covering this field is being able to talk with the people driving the next great medical advancements—technologies that may not just change a patient or parent’s life, but also the day-to-day work of clinicians, surgeons, researchers and developers themselves,” said Conor Hale, associate editor of FierceMedTech. “Potential breakthroughs such as these can ripple into new therapies, procedures and interventions, and ultimately more ways to heal more people.”

BioVentrix is a privately held medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California (USA). BioVentrix's mission is to improve and expand the treatment available for congestive heart failure caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease with reduced blood flow), through the development of less invasive, catheter-based approaches.

FierceMedTech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on FierceMedTech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences.

Note: The Revivent TC™ System has received the CE Mark and is approved for sale in Europe. It is considered investigational and is not approved for sale in the United States.

Klein P, Ander SD, Wechsler A et al. Less invasive ventricular reconstruction for ischemic heart failure. Eur J Heart Fail 2019;21(12):1638-1650.

