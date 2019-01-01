Fiesta Parade Floats : Takes 9 Rose Parade Trophies for Its Clients, Including Sweepstakes for The UPS Store

The World's Most-Awarded Float-Builder and Its Clients Ring in 2019 with Top Honors at the 130th Rose Parade

Fiesta Parade Floats, the most-awarded float-builder in Rose Parade history, ushered in 2019 with nine award-winning float entries at the 130th Rose Parade earlier today in Pasadena, California.

The UPS Store's 2019 Rose Parade Float "Books Keep Us On Our Toes" earned the Sweepstakes Trophy for most beautiful entry, one of nine awards for Fiesta Parade Floats. (Photo by Nancy Newman)

Among the Fiesta-built winners announced today was the The UPS Store’s float entry, “Books Keep Us On Our Toes,” which was awarded the 2019 Sweepstakes Trophy, the Parade’s top prize, given to the parade’s most beautiful float entry. The 2019 awards add to Fiesta Parade Floats’ unmatched position as the most award-winning float-builder in Rose Parade history.

In total, Fiesta-built floats received the following awards:

Big Bear Rose Parade Association: “Play, Rest, Sleep” – Golden State Trophy for the most outstanding depiction of life in California.

for the most outstanding depiction of life in California. Dig Alert: “Backyard Harmony” – Past President Trophy for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials.

for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials. Dole Packaged Foods: “Rhythm of Paradise” – Wrigley Legacy Trophy for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.

for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. Donate Life: “Rhythm of the Heart” – Judges Trophy for the most outstanding float design and dramatic impact.

for the most outstanding float design and dramatic impact. Easterseals: “Celebrating Easterseals 100 Years of Disability Services” – Leishman Public Spirit Trophy for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant.

for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant. Northwestern Mutual: “Spend Your Life Living” – Bob Hope Humor Trophy for the most whimsical and amusing.

for the most whimsical and amusing. Stella Rosa: “Taste the Magic” – Grand Marshal Trophy for most outstanding creative concept and float design.

for most outstanding creative concept and float design. City of Torrance: “The Power of Music” – Tournament Volunteer Trophy for most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under.

for most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under. The UPS Store: “Books Keep Us On Our Toes” – The Sweepstakes Trophy for the most beautiful entry.

“We have a remarkable team at Fiesta Parade Floats and visionary clients whose combined efforts have given us so much to be proud of,” said Tim Estes, president of Fiesta Parade Floats. “Countless hours, limitless determination and unbridled creativity have once again shown how far the enduring messages of our clients can go with design, floral presentation and engineering.”

Led by a talented and experienced team of Rose Parade veterans that includes president Tim Estes and vice president and floral director Jim Hynd, and backed by a group of world-renowned float designers and artists, Fiesta Parade Floats maintains the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry.

In addition to the award recipients, Fiesta Parade Floats delighted parade goers with its entries for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Carnival Cruise Line, Chinese American Heritage Foundation and Kaiser Permanente.

About Fiesta Parade Floats

Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2019 Rose Parade is Fiesta’s 31st year as a world premier float-builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit http://www.fiestaparadefloats.com.

