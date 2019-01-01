Fiesta Parade Floats : Takes 9 Rose Parade Trophies for Its Clients, Including Sweepstakes for The UPS Store

Fiesta
Parade Floats, the most-awarded float-builder in Rose Parade
history, ushered in 2019 with nine award-winning float entries at
the 130th Rose Parade earlier today in Pasadena, California.
The UPS Store's 2019 Rose Parade Float "Books Keep Us On Our Toes" earned the Sweepstakes Trophy for most beautiful entry, one of nine awards for Fiesta Parade Floats. (Photo by Nancy Newman)
Among the Fiesta-built winners announced today was the The UPS Store’s
float entry, “Books Keep Us On Our Toes,” which was awarded the 2019
Sweepstakes Trophy, the Parade’s top prize, given to the parade’s most
beautiful float entry. The 2019 awards add to Fiesta Parade Floats’
unmatched position as the most award-winning float-builder in Rose
Parade history.
In total, Fiesta-built floats received the following awards:
-
Big Bear Rose Parade Association: “Play, Rest, Sleep” – Golden
State Trophy for the most outstanding depiction of life in
California.
-
Dig Alert: “Backyard Harmony” – Past President
Trophy for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and
non-floral materials.
-
Dole Packaged Foods: “Rhythm of Paradise” – Wrigley
Legacy Trophy for the most outstanding display of floral
presentation, float design and entertainment.
-
Donate Life: “Rhythm of the Heart” – Judges
Trophy for the most outstanding float design and dramatic
impact.
-
Easterseals: “Celebrating Easterseals 100 Years of Disability
Services” – Leishman Public Spirit Trophy
for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial
participant.
-
Northwestern Mutual: “Spend Your Life Living” – Bob
Hope Humor Trophy for the most whimsical and amusing.
-
Stella Rosa: “Taste the Magic” – Grand Marshal
Trophy for most outstanding creative concept and float design.
-
City of Torrance: “The Power of Music” – Tournament
Volunteer Trophy for most outstanding floral presentation of
the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under.
-
The UPS Store: “Books Keep Us On Our Toes” – The
Sweepstakes Trophy for the most beautiful entry.
“We have a remarkable team at Fiesta Parade Floats and visionary clients
whose combined efforts have given us so much to be proud of,” said Tim
Estes, president of Fiesta Parade Floats. “Countless hours, limitless
determination and unbridled creativity have once again shown how far the
enduring messages of our clients can go with design, floral presentation
and engineering.”
Led by a talented and experienced team of Rose Parade veterans that
includes president Tim Estes and vice president and floral
director Jim Hynd, and backed by a group of world-renowned float
designers and artists, Fiesta Parade Floats maintains the highest award
win rate in the Rose Parade industry.
In addition to the award recipients, Fiesta Parade Floats delighted
parade goers with its entries for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation,
Carnival Cruise Line, Chinese American Heritage Foundation and Kaiser
Permanente.
About Fiesta Parade Floats
Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2019 Rose Parade is Fiesta’s 31st
year as a world premier float-builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is
considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application
within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest
award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom
props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme
parks. For more information, visit http://www.fiestaparadefloats.com.
