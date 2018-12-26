Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fiesta Parade Floats : “Orchestrates” Its 31st Year as the Rose Parade's Premier Float Builder with a “Harmonious” Line-Up of 2019 Parade Float Entries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 02:00pm CET

Longest Tenured Rose Parade Float Builder Begins Final Week of Preparation as Thousands of Volunteers Race to Transform Steel Structures into New Year’s Day Masterpieces

Fiesta Parade Floats, the leading float builder for the Rose Parade, is kicking off 2019 Parade Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of a line-up of Rose Parade float entries designed to bring rhythm, melody and harmony to millions of New Year’s Day parade viewers worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005014/en/

Fiesta Parade Floats kicks off 2019 Rose Parade Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of a line-u ...

Fiesta Parade Floats kicks off 2019 Rose Parade Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of a line-up of Rose Parade float entries designed to bring rhythm, melody and harmony to millions of New Year’s Day parade viewers worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Marking 31 years as the Rose Parade’s premier float builder, Fiesta Parade Floats proudly presents 2019 float entries for Dole Packaged Foods, Kaiser Permanente, City of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Underground Service Alert of Southern California (DigAlert 811), Easterseals, Donate Life, Chinese American Heritage Foundation, The UPS Store, Carnival Cruise Line, Stella Rose Wines, Northwestern Mutual, and Big Bear Rose Parade Association.

Once again exceeding the standard for float design, construction and floral presentation, each entry will showcase the 2019 theme of The Melody of Life through a diverse array of inspiring and entertaining concepts that include empowering music, tropical rhythms, orchestral inspirations, centennial celebrations, renewed lives, elephant selfies, chaotic construction, iconic railroads, hopeful hearts, bird ballerinas, seagoing ships, jungle boogie genies and snowboarding bears.

Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry and leading in floral technology, no other Rose Parade float builder has been more dominant than Fiesta Parade Floats has been for the past three decades.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes president, Tim Estes, vice president and floral director, Jim Hynd AIFD, a group of world-renowned designers, and the industry’s only full-time support staff, Fiesta Parade Floats looks to bolster their impressive float building track record in 2019 with another incredible line-up of Rose Parade floats.

“Even after three decades of float building, the last week of preparation never ceases to impress as the team at Fiesta Parade Floats comes together with thousands of volunteers to put the finishing touches on floats that are a year in the making,” said Tim Estes, president of Fiesta Parade Floats. “Hard work, creativity and artistic talent have always been the hallmarks of Fiesta Parade Floats, but it is our outstanding clients that provide the inspiration and vision for the creation of unforgettable Rose Parade memories.”

For up-to-date information and news on the 2019 Rose Parade floats, visit the Fiesta Parade Floats website (www.fiestaparadefloats.com) and follow Fiesta Parade Floats on Facebook, Twitter (@fiestafloats), Instagram (@fiestaparadefloats) and YouTube.

ABOUT FIESTA PARADE FLOATS

Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2019 Rose Parade will be Fiesta’s 31st year as a world premier float builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both, the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit, http://www.fiestaparadefloats.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:44aU.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
08:43aEXXON MOBIL : says drilling offshore Guyana unaffected by Venezuela navy incident
RE
08:42aSPECIAL REPORT : Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
RE
08:41aDEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against McKesson Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:36aTRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of IND Application for TJ4309 (CD73 Antibody TJD5) for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
GL
08:35aTATNEFT' : Regular Meeting of the TATNEFT''s Board of Directors of Was Held
PU
08:35aGRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group acquires 75% of Samson – Food Products
PU
08:35aXIAOMI : Mi Car Charger Basic launched at Rs 449 with Quick 3.0 Fast Charging
AQ
08:35aGRUPPA CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo Group buys out Belaya Ptitsa's debt looking to relaunch it in 2019
PU
08:35aCHRISTMAS OFFER : Now this telecom company is giving unlimited data
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..
3Iran says private exporters had no problem selling its oil
4Oil rises to $51 after steep slide; growth fears weigh
5SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.