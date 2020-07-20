Fifteen SiebenCarey Attorneys Named to 2020 Minnesota Super Lawyers®

Three of the Firm’s Attorneys Included in List of Top 100 Super Lawyers

SiebenCarey today announced that 15 of the firm’s attorneys were chosen for the 2020 Minnesota Super Lawyers® list. While, on average, just five percent of all lawyers in Minnesota are selected for Super Lawyers each year, 88 percent of SiebenCarey’s attorneys were named Minnesota Super Lawyers.

Attorneys (and their primary practice area) receiving the Super Lawyers recognition include:

Eric Beyer for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Robert Brabbit for Workers’ Compensation.

James Carey for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff. He is also recognized on Minnesota Super Lawyers Top 100 list.

Shannon Carey for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Paul Downes for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff

Robert Hauer, Jr. for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Susan Holden for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff. She has been recognized on the Minnesota Super Lawyers Top 100 list and as a Top 50 female attorney.

Art Kosieradzki for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Marcia Miller for Appellate.

Jeffrey Montpetit for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Mark Olive for Workers’ Compensation.

Michael Scully for Workers’ Compensation.

Jeffrey Sieben for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff. He is also recognized on the Minnesota Super Lawyers Top 100 list.

Harry Sieben, Jr. for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

Cory Whalen for Personal Injury General: Plaintiff.

“It’s very rewarding to have 15 of our talented and dedicated attorneys recognized by their peers for their accomplishments in the practice of law,” said Jim Carey, managing partner of SiebenCarey. “Recognition such as this is reflective of our daily mission: To help Minnesotans understand their legal rights and get the counsel they deserve.”

Each year, attorneys from SiebenCarey receive recognition for their efforts to assist clients affected by auto accidents, medical malpractice and workers’ compensation issues. The firm has won honors as a U.S. News Best Law Firm every year since 2010. Last year, 11 of the firm’s attorneys were included in The Best Lawyers in America® – an annual list universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Super Lawyers evaluates attorneys on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. It is published as a special supplement in Twin Cities Business, Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine and Minnesota Super Lawyers Magazine.

About SiebenCarey

Founded in 1952, SiebenCarey has grown to become one of Minnesota’s largest and most widely respected personal injury law firms, successfully representing more than 65,000 cases. For more than 65 years the firm has employed experienced lawyers and professional support personnel covering general trial practice in all courts, personal injury, workers’ compensation, wrongful death and medical malpractice. The offices are located around the state of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Lakeville and Duluth. For more information, visit www.knowyourrights.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005690/en/